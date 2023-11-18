Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Monday 20/11/23

Northern Ireland vs Denmark

Denmark can be expected to make some changes given they've already guaranteed themselves top spot in Group H, but they should still be strong enough to take care of Northern Ireland.

Michael O'Neill's side were taken apart by Finland on Friday evening, beaten 4-0 by a side that rarely score so freely.

Although Northern Ireland had only conceded nine goals in the prior eight Euro 2024 qualifying matches, their defending last time out was a huge issue, allowing 2.21 expected goals (xG) to Finland.

With that in mind, OVER 1.5 DENMARK GOALS looks a solid play at a shade of odds-on.

Denmark have scored 19 goals across their nine matches this campaign, and it's not difficult to envisage Kasper Hjulmand's side breaching the line set here.