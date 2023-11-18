Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Monday 20/11/23

By Liam Kelly
20:24 · SAT November 18, 2023

Football betting tips: Monday best bets

1pt Over 1.5 Denmark goals at 9/10 (Betfair Sportsbook)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Safer Gambling Week

Northern Ireland vs Denmark

Denmark can be expected to make some changes given they've already guaranteed themselves top spot in Group H, but they should still be strong enough to take care of Northern Ireland.

Michael O'Neill's side were taken apart by Finland on Friday evening, beaten 4-0 by a side that rarely score so freely.

Although Northern Ireland had only conceded nine goals in the prior eight Euro 2024 qualifying matches, their defending last time out was a huge issue, allowing 2.21 expected goals (xG) to Finland.

With that in mind, OVER 1.5 DENMARK GOALS looks a solid play at a shade of odds-on.

Denmark have scored 19 goals across their nine matches this campaign, and it's not difficult to envisage Kasper Hjulmand's side breaching the line set here.

xG - xpected https://www.sportinglife.com/football/fixtures-results

Odds correct at 2000 GMT (18/11/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS