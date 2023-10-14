Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Monday 16/10/23

Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

Home 50/1 | Draw 12/1 | Away 1/33 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) The Irish sporting focus has understandably been centred on events in France recently, but with the Saturday night disappointment at the hands of the All Blacks, they will be hoping the football side can deliver a positive. An unexpected twist - but one in which they can do just that given the opposition. The hopes of qualification are over with their only win in this campaign coming in the reverse fixture. Three of the five goals scored across the six games also happened against Gibraltar. At evens, the best bet in an uninspiring contest is backing IRELAND TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH. CLICK HERE to back Republic of Ireland to win and under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet The questions - or perhaps more specifically the displeasure - among supporters surrounding Stephen Kenny's reign will likely only get louder after this game. There's nothing in this brand of football that convinces me they can strike consistently against any nation, and some of the goalscorer prices on those involved on the Irish side of things are surprisingly low. Odds correct at 1200 BST (15/10/23)

Belgium vs Sweden Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports Xtra

Home 8/13 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/1 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) He was the laughing stock of world football last season. From a shocking World Cup performance against Croatia, to missing big chances in the Champions League final - ROMELU LUKAKU had a tough time. The best thing that happened to him though was a move to Roma, linking up with former manager Jose Mourinho, with the Belgian now back to his best. Since signing for 'The Special One', Lukaku has regained fitness and started 10 games in a row for club and country, in which time he's scored 10 times, hitting the net in all bar two of his outings.

Romelu Lukaku is enjoying his football again

That's some run of form, and the striker is flourishing on the national stage under Domenico Tedesco and his new system, which has seen the Red Devils dominate Group F of qualifying, booking their spot in Germany with a win over Austria last time out. We can back LUKAKU TO SCORE ANYTIME at an appealing 21/20, which looks overpriced. CLICK HERE to back Romelu Lukaku to score anytime with Sky Bet Belgium have scored 16 times in six games, and with a shaky Sweden team in town who have conceded eight times in three games against the runaway top two (Belgium and Austria), the hosts should hit the net multiple times. A win for Lukaku and co. confirms them as group winners, and given the momentum they have built, it would be a surprise to see Tedesco ring the changes for this clash on home soil. Odds correct at 1200 BST (15/10/23)

Greece vs Netherlands Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 2

Home 11/4 | Draw 9/4 | Away evens Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) The meeting between these two sides last month ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Netherlands, and this contest has all the potential to see goals scored again. Greece's qualifying campaign has effectively been beating those below them but failing to conquer the top teams. France and Monday's opponents the two sides to inflict a defeat - the two sides left to face. So while it may be the hosts who sit higher in the group, it's the Dutch with the advantage of both quality and an extra game. It's why they are 1/4 to make next summer's tournament. With prices of 23/20 available, I'll gamble on OVER 2.5 GOALS. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet It's been achieved in all seven of the Netherlands' games under Ronald Koeman in 2023, while Greece have a decent record of their own on home soil, scoring at least twice in five of their last six. An early goal gives the bet huge potential as Greece have to attack. I'll side with an odds-against price here. Odds correct at 1220 BST (15/10/23)