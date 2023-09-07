Football tips, predictions and best bets: EFL League One, League Two, Euro qualifiers for Saturday 09/09/23

2pts Both Teams To Score in AFC Wimbledon v Stockport at 20/23 (Betfair)
There's a clear gulf in quality between these two teams and it doesn't take much to envisage a fairly comfortable win for Domenico Tedesco's Belgium.
Despite undergoing a rebuild of sorts, moving on some ageing pieces from a group that disappointed greatly in the World Cup, Belgium have retained some well-known names that can still make an impact in a more youthful squad.
Romelu Lukaku is questionable to start in Azerbaijan due to a lack of minutes played this season, but YANNICK CARRASCO should be among the XI and makes appeal TO SCORE ANYTIME versus a team Belgium should create chances against.
Often used as a left wing-back at Atlético Madrid, Carrasco started the season in excellent form for Diego Simeone's side before moving to Saudi Arabia near the transfer deadline.
He seemingly enjoys a more advanced position for his country under Tedesco, again on the left side, which should offer Carrasco some opportunities to cut inside and get some attempts on goal away.
At 5/2 with StarSports, I'm willing to take a chance on Carrasco to relish being one of the more experienced Belgian players, with Lukaku a doubt and Kevin De Bruyne out, and find the back of the net against an Azerbaijan team that have conceded 10 goals in their three qualifying games thus far.
Score prediction: Azerbaijan 0-3 Belgium (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct 2200 BST (07/09/23)
Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore)
No tipster is perfect and my choice of Stockport as my headline pick to win Sky Bet League Two this season has not got off to a great start - although I'm heartened by the fact it's still early doors and they finished fourth after also starting slow last term.
The Hatters have, at least, located their shooting boots in their past couple of games, a 3-2 defeat at Mansfield and an even more madcap 3-3 home draw with Crawley Town last weekend.
So, given that six of AFC Wimbledon's past eight games - including a Carabao Cup tie at Premier League giants Chelsea - have featured goals for either side, I'm surprised to see BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at an enticing 20/23 with Betfair.
Six games in and both teams are in the division's top five for Expected Goals For (xGF) per game - Wimbledon on 1.88 and Stockport 1.71.
In addition, I can't let Dons forward JAMES TILLEY TO SCORE ANYTIME go unbacked again at 13/5.
I know this sounds like a 'dog ate my homework' excuse but I thought I'd tipped him last week and must have just forgotten to save my work because the tip vanished - and of course he went on to bag twice against defensively-porous Newport.
Face-palm stuff indeed. But given Stockport have shipped six goals in two games, the logic in terms of opposition remains the same this week as it did last - Tilley is on fire with six goals in six, averaging a whopping five shots per game. 13/5 remains big.
Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Stockport (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct 1245 BST (08/09/23)
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
People may look at this game as a battle between the top two teams in Sky Bet League Two, but the data paints a very different story as to how these two sides have fared this season.
MK Dons really are a team to oppose in my book. Not only were they beaten last time out by pre-season relegation candidates Crewe, but their underlying data has been simply shocking for a team many expected a lot of.
Graham Alexander's side rank as the fourth worst side in the division according to expected goal difference (xGD) per game, averaging -0.58, with their false position courtesy of some hot finishing which will prove unsustainable.
What's more worrying is the fact that the Dons' poor performances have come against a favourable schedule. They have faced three of the five pre-season favourites for relegation already this season, making their underlying data look even worse.
On Saturday they face NOTTS COUNTY and I'm happy to back the visitors TO WIN.
County are on track after a 5-1 opening day defeat - which came thanks to an early red card - winning four and drawing one since to put themselves top of the pile, and now that they are in a rhythm, they are a team to fear.
Performing like a top side in the league on underlying data, they can take advantage of the MK Dons' issues and get another win on the board.
Score prediction: MK Dons 1-3 Notts County (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Odds correct 1015 BST (01/09/23)
Liam Kelly
Both Romania and Israel have enjoyed solid starts to their qualification campaign, two and three points respectively behind Group I leaders Switzerland after four rounds of fixtures.
Saturday’s visitors head to Bucharest as outsiders for this match-up, understandable given Romania's start to the group, especially a 2-2 draw in Switzerland last time out, but Israel are more than capable of at least scoring goals away from home.
They're looking to back up 2-1 wins over Belarus and Andorra, and I'd be surprised if we didn't see goals in this one.
Indeed, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS in the match is the selection.
Israel have not recorded a clean sheet in their past 19 games across all competitions and 21 of their past 23 international matches have featured three or more goals.
Romania's fixtures are not short on goals, either, so an exciting match for the neutral might be on the cards, even if this game will be of much importance to two teams well in the mix for Euro 2024 qualification.
Score prediction: Romania 2-2 Israel (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Odds correct 2200 BST (07/09/23)
