Football tips, predictions and best bets: EFL League One, League Two, Euro qualifiers for Saturday 09/09/23

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 2pts Both Teams To Score in AFC Wimbledon v Stockport at 20/23 (Betfair) 1.5pts Notts County to beat MK Dons at 7/5 (bet365) 1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Romania vs Israel at 7/5 (bet365) 1pt Yannick Carrasco to score anytime in Azerbaijan vs Belgium at 5/2 (StarSports) 1pt James Tilley to score anytime in AFC Wimbledon v Stockport at 13/5 (William Hill) CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Azerbaijan vs Belgium Kick-off time: 14:00 BST

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

Home 14/1 | Draw 11/2 | Away 1/6 Liam Kelly There's a clear gulf in quality between these two teams and it doesn't take much to envisage a fairly comfortable win for Domenico Tedesco's Belgium. Despite undergoing a rebuild of sorts, moving on some ageing pieces from a group that disappointed greatly in the World Cup, Belgium have retained some well-known names that can still make an impact in a more youthful squad. Romelu Lukaku is questionable to start in Azerbaijan due to a lack of minutes played this season, but YANNICK CARRASCO should be among the XI and makes appeal TO SCORE ANYTIME versus a team Belgium should create chances against. CLICK HERE to back Yannick Carrasco to score anytime with Sky Bet

Belgium's Yannick Carrasco

Often used as a left wing-back at Atlético Madrid, Carrasco started the season in excellent form for Diego Simeone's side before moving to Saudi Arabia near the transfer deadline. He seemingly enjoys a more advanced position for his country under Tedesco, again on the left side, which should offer Carrasco some opportunities to cut inside and get some attempts on goal away. At 5/2 with StarSports, I'm willing to take a chance on Carrasco to relish being one of the more experienced Belgian players, with Lukaku a doubt and Kevin De Bruyne out, and find the back of the net against an Azerbaijan team that have conceded 10 goals in their three qualifying games thus far. Score prediction: Azerbaijan 0-3 Belgium (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 2200 BST (07/09/23)

I know this sounds like a 'dog ate my homework' excuse but I thought I'd tipped him last week and must have just forgotten to save my work because the tip vanished - and of course he went on to bag twice against defensively-porous Newport. Face-palm stuff indeed. But given Stockport have shipped six goals in two games, the logic in terms of opposition remains the same this week as it did last - Tilley is on fire with six goals in six, averaging a whopping five shots per game. 13/5 remains big. Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Stockport (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct 1245 BST (08/09/23)

People may look at this game as a battle between the top two teams in Sky Bet League Two, but the data paints a very different story as to how these two sides have fared this season. MK Dons really are a team to oppose in my book. Not only were they beaten last time out by pre-season relegation candidates Crewe, but their underlying data has been simply shocking for a team many expected a lot of. Graham Alexander's side rank as the fourth worst side in the division according to expected goal difference (xGD) per game, averaging -0.58, with their false position courtesy of some hot finishing which will prove unsustainable. What's more worrying is the fact that the Dons' poor performances have come against a favourable schedule. They have faced three of the five pre-season favourites for relegation already this season, making their underlying data look even worse. On Saturday they face NOTTS COUNTY and I'm happy to back the visitors TO WIN. CLICK HERE to back Notts County to win with Sky Bet County are on track after a 5-1 opening day defeat - which came thanks to an early red card - winning four and drawing one since to put themselves top of the pile, and now that they are in a rhythm, they are a team to fear.

‘Notts County could play in League 1 and stay up!’



- @JAKEOZZ is expecting a comfortable return to the Sky Bet EFL for Luke Williams’ side #NCFC | #Notts pic.twitter.com/ww66du97w3 — Sporting Life Football (@InfogolApp) August 3, 2023

Performing like a top side in the league on underlying data, they can take advantage of the MK Dons' issues and get another win on the board. Score prediction: MK Dons 1-3 Notts County (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct 1015 BST (01/09/23)

Israel's Manor Solomon