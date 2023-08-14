Football tips, predictions and best bets: EFL League One and League Two for 15/08/23

2pts Barnsley to beat Peterborough at 23/20 (General)
1pt Shayne Lavery to score anytime in Blackpool v Port Vale at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Joe Morrell card in Portsmouth v Exeter at 3/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
BARNSLEY have had no issues finding the net so far this season scoring 10 goals in three games.
Most came in an opening day 7-0 win. A rotated side then drew 2-2 with League Two Tranmere in the Carabao Cup before Scott Sinclair equalised late on for Bristol Rovers in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
I considered BTTS for this one but perennial goalscorers Peterborough’s aren't firing yet. Posh have scored oncee in each of their three games but have only generated an xG of 1.07 from open play in their two league matches, the sixth-lowest tally in the division.
And given that four points from two games is a great return for new Reds boss Neill Collins, I'm happy to side with the hosts at the prices.
Score prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Peterborough (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct 1750 BST (14/08/23)
SHAYNE LAVERY looks a great price TO SCORE ANYTIME as Blackpool entertain Port Vale.
The hosts are 4/6 to win the game, and odds on to score more than one goal, so, siding with their spearhead to find the net at 15/8 appeals.
He netted a brace in the season opener and should thrive at third-tier level having struggled a touch at a higher level, scoring 10 across two seasons in the Championship.
Vale have responded well to the 7-0 defeat at Oakwell on opening day, winning their two games since. I still have my reservations about them away from home though.
Score prediction: Blackpool 2-0 Port Vale (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct 1755 BST (14/08/23)
The new rules have seen card averages rise in the EFL. With the Sky Sports cameras at Fratton Park and a favourable referee, I fancy this game to feature a few.
Tom Reeves has the whistle - he's dished out nine bookings in two appearances this season.
JOE MORRELL looks the most likely candidate TO BE SHOWN A CARD and at 3/1 he represents great value.
The Welshman already has a card to his name this season and racked up 13 last campaign.
Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Exeter (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct 1800 BST (14/08/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.