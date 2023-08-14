Football tips, predictions and best bets: EFL League One and League Two for 15/08/23

@JimmythePunt picks out some Tuesday best bets, including taking a look at Sky Sports clash between Portsmouth and Exeter

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has enjoyed a good start

BARNSLEY have had no issues finding the net so far this season scoring 10 goals in three games. Most came in an opening day 7-0 win. A rotated side then drew 2-2 with League Two Tranmere in the Carabao Cup before Scott Sinclair equalised late on for Bristol Rovers in a 1-1 draw on Saturday. I considered BTTS for this one but perennial goalscorers Peterborough’s aren't firing yet. Posh have scored oncee in each of their three games but have only generated an xG of 1.07 from open play in their two league matches, the sixth-lowest tally in the division. And given that four points from two games is a great return for new Reds boss Neill Collins, I'm happy to side with the hosts at the prices. CLICK HERE to back Barnsley to beat Peterborough with Sky Bet Score prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Peterborough (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct 1750 BST (14/08/23)

Blackpool v Port Vale Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Blackpool 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Port Vale 18/5 SHAYNE LAVERY looks a great price TO SCORE ANYTIME as Blackpool entertain Port Vale. CLICK HERE to back Shayne Lavery to score anytime with Sky Bet The hosts are 4/6 to win the game, and odds on to score more than one goal, so, siding with their spearhead to find the net at 15/8 appeals. He netted a brace in the season opener and should thrive at third-tier level having struggled a touch at a higher level, scoring 10 across two seasons in the Championship. Vale have responded well to the 7-0 defeat at Oakwell on opening day, winning their two games since. I still have my reservations about them away from home though. Score prediction: Blackpool 2-0 Port Vale (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct 1755 BST (14/08/23)