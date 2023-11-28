Football tips, predictions and best bets: Championship for Wednesday 28/11/23

2pts Both teams to score in Ipswich vs Millwall at 8/11 (General)
0.5pts Dominic Iorfa to be carded in Sheff Wed vs Leicester at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Centre backs forced to play at full back excite me.
This should be the case for DOMINIC IORFA, central defender by trade but with hip surgery keeping Juan Delgado out of the side, he should be operating at right back on Wednesday as his side host Leicester.
This was the case in Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat against Birmingham on Saturday. To be fair to Iorfa, he did not put a foot wrong completing 100% of the seven tackles he attempted, nobody dribbled past him and he only committed one foul.
The Foxes have drawn four cards from right backs this term and with that considered Iorfa is worth a punt TO BE SHOWN A CARD.
Ipswich top the Championship charts for shots per game (17.1) yet they only managed six in their 2-0 defeat at the Hawthorns and did not test Alex Palmer, West Brom’s stopper, with a single one.
I do not expect the Tractor Boys to make a habit of this, it was more a case of a quality Baggies performance stifling their creativity.
At Portman Road, Kieran McKenna’s side have been particularly rampant, winning the most games of any side in the division (7) and scoring the most goals (25).
Fortunately for the neutrals, they also rank first for goals conceded at home (15) so despite Millwall’s meagre goals record, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet.
