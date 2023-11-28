Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Wednesday best bets - November 29

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Championship for Wednesday 28/11/23

By James Cantrill
17:16 · TUE November 28, 2023

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets

2pts Both teams to score in Ipswich vs Millwall at 8/11 (General)

0.5pts Dominic Iorfa to be carded in Sheff Wed vs Leicester at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Sheff Wednesday vs Leicester

James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)

Centre backs forced to play at full back excite me.

This should be the case for DOMINIC IORFA, central defender by trade but with hip surgery keeping Juan Delgado out of the side, he should be operating at right back on Wednesday as his side host Leicester.

Iorfa

This was the case in Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat against Birmingham on Saturday. To be fair to Iorfa, he did not put a foot wrong completing 100% of the seven tackles he attempted, nobody dribbled past him and he only committed one foul.

The Foxes have drawn four cards from right backs this term and with that considered Iorfa is worth a punt TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

Ipswich vs Millwall

James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)

Ipswich top the Championship charts for shots per game (17.1) yet they only managed six in their 2-0 defeat at the Hawthorns and did not test Alex Palmer, West Brom’s stopper, with a single one.

Chaplin
Conor Chaplin during the defeat at West Brom

I do not expect the Tractor Boys to make a habit of this, it was more a case of a quality Baggies performance stifling their creativity.

At Portman Road, Kieran McKenna’s side have been particularly rampant, winning the most games of any side in the division (7) and scoring the most goals (25).

Fortunately for the neutrals, they also rank first for goals conceded at home (15) so despite Millwall’s meagre goals record, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet.

Odds correct at 1655 GMT (28/11/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS