Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League, Premier League & Sky Bet EFL for Tuesday 20/02/24

James Cantrill ERLING HAALAND cut a frustrated figure at full time following Man City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea. The frontman had nine shots, missed three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) and generated an xG of 1.58, failing to net a single goal. The Citizens' slip-up, coupled with wins for Arsenal and Liverpool, meant Pep Guardiola’s side fell four points off the Premier League title pace. Haaland let his frustration get the better of him at full time, shoving a camera, and Pep has since made a plea for Haaland to improve his body language.

Inter vs Atletico Madrid Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

ATLETICO MADRID cruised their way through their Champions League group stage in the autumn. They finished top of Group E, unbeaten in six, scoring 17 times and conceding just six. Diego Simeone's side head to Italy without top scorer Alvaro Morata, who is nursing a thigh injury, but their price to pick up a result looks a touch too big. In La Liga, the majority of Los Colchoneros' points have been taken at home. It must be said, on the road they look vulnerable with seven of their eight defeats coming on their travels. Their form on the continent, combined with the two-legged nature of this clash is why Atleti appeal at the prices.

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

It's true PSV are experiencing an incredible domestic season having won 20 and drawn twice in the league, winning all 11 home games, but this is the Champions League and that is the Eredivisie. They edged past Lens in the group stage to secure runners-up spot behind Arsenal and won only one of their three games on home soil. DORTMUND topped a group containing PSG, Newcastle and AC Milan, leaving both England and Italy with three points and look to be criminally overpriced. It's especially the case as they enter the game having lost just once in the Bundesliga since November and with Niclas Fullkrug on a hot streak of six goals in his past four matches.

Gillingham vs Stockport Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Siding with goals in a game involving Sky Bet League Two top goal scorers Stockport automatically appeals. The League leaders have scored 66 times this term and are conceding an average of over a goal a game.

Backing OVER 2.5 GOALS would have paid out in County's last three matches as they have shipped eight goals and scored four. In fact, this bet has clicked in 12 of their 15 away games.