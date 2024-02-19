Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Haaland

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League, Premier League & Sky Bet EFL for Tuesday 19/02/24

By James Cantrill
16:14 · MON February 19, 2024

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets

2pts Over 2.5 goals in Gillingham vs Stockport at 6/5 (Coral)

1pt Atletico Madrid win-or-draw double chance vs Inter at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

1pt Erling Haaland to score anytime and be shown a card vs Brentford at 10/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Inter vs Atletico Madrid

ATLETICO MADRID cruised their way through their Champions League group stage in the autumn. They finished top of Group E, unbeaten in six, scoring 17 times and conceding just six.

Diego Simeone’s side head to Italy without top scorer Alvaro Morata, who is nursing a thigh injury, but their price to pick up a result looks a touch too big.

At 11/10, backing the visitors WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is the bet.

In La Liga, the majority of Los Colchoneros' points have been taken at home. It must be said, on the road they look vulnerable with seven of their eight defeats coming on their travels.

Their form on the continent, combined with the two-legged nature of this clash is why Atleti appeal at the prices.

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (19/02/24)

Manchester City vs Brentford

Haaland

ERLING HAALAND cut a frustrated figure at full time following Man City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The frontman had nine shots, missed three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) and generated an xG of 1.58, failing to net a single goal.

The Citizens' slip-up, coupled with wins for Arsenal and Liverpool, meant Pep Guardiola’s side fell four points off the Premier League title pace.

Haaland let his frustration get the better of him at full time, shoving a camera, and Pep has since made a plea for Haaland to improve his body language.

Haaland has only netted twice in his last seven appearances, a poor return for a player of his calibre, so I imagine it’ll be some relief for the Norwegian when his next goal comes.

That is why combining Haaland TO SCORE ANYTIME with him TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks a good move on Tuesday.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (19/02/24)

Gillingham vs Stockport

Siding with goals in a game involving Sky Bet League Two top goal scorers Stockport automatically appeals.

The League leaders have scored 66 times this term and are conceding an average of over a goal a game.

Paddy

Backing OVER 2.5 GOALS would have paid out in County’s last three matches as they have shipped eight goals and scored four. In fact, this bet has clicked in 12 of their 15 away games.

Odds correct at 1220 GMT on 19/02/24

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo