Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League, Premier League & Sky Bet EFL for Tuesday 19/02/24

1pt Erling Haaland to score anytime and be shown a card vs Brentford at 10/1 (bet365)

2pts Over 2.5 goals in Gillingham vs Stockport at 6/5 (Coral)

Inter vs Atletico Madrid

ATLETICO MADRID cruised their way through their Champions League group stage in the autumn. They finished top of Group E, unbeaten in six, scoring 17 times and conceding just six.

Diego Simeone’s side head to Italy without top scorer Alvaro Morata, who is nursing a thigh injury, but their price to pick up a result looks a touch too big.

At 11/10, backing the visitors WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is the bet.

In La Liga, the majority of Los Colchoneros' points have been taken at home. It must be said, on the road they look vulnerable with seven of their eight defeats coming on their travels.

Their form on the continent, combined with the two-legged nature of this clash is why Atleti appeal at the prices.

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (19/02/24)