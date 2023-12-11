Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League, Football League and FA cup for Tuesday 12/12/23

Napoli vs Braga Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

Napoli vs Braga Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

Home 4/9 | Draw 15/4 | Away 11/2 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) If Napoli win, draw or lose by less than two goals they book their spot in the Champions League knockout stage. It is quite a sticky dynamic, especially considering the form of the Little Donkeys. Napoli have only won one of their last six in all competition and have lost their last three on the spin. They are yet to score this month, shipping four in their two games against Inter and Juventus. Despite winning the Scudetto last campaign, things have turned a bit sour in southern Italy. BRAGA head to Naples knowing they must put real daylight in between themselves and an out of sorts Napoli. Given the dynamic of the clash, siding with the away side WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE appeals, especially at the 7/4 prices available.

Sunderland vs Leeds Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Sunderland vs Leeds Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 7/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 11/8 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) Leeds have been in fine form as they continue to apply pressure to the top two. Daniel Farke's side have won nine of their last 11 games, with their eye-catching attack scoring at least two goals in five of the last seven. While there are a number of players you can look at when it comes to the Whites' forward line, I'm willing to gamble on a player who should get his first start for the club on Tuesday night. At 14/1, DJED SPENCE TO SCORE ANYTIME provides some appeal. The Tottenham loanee should come into the full-back positions - potentially on the other side on the left - due to an injury picked up by Sam Byram.

Byram is given the freedom to attack down Leeds' left side. It's a surprise to see that he's yet to net from open play when he's posted 18 shots in total so far. Being a right-footed player should allow Spence an opportunity or two to cut inside, and from what we saw from his time at Nottingham Forest, he could well capitalise. Odds correct at 1730 GMT (11/12/23)

CREWE were deserved winners against Derby in the last round, leading 2-0 up until very late then scoring three times in the replay. It is easy to forget the Railwaymen are a Sky Bet League Two club and Derby were the pre-season favourites to win the league above. Having already dispatched of the bookies highest regarded League One side, Lee Bell's side should breeze past a bottom half side from the same division. Matt Taylor took a point from his first league game in charge of Bristol Rovers, but how much of a priority this fixture is for the new boss remains to be seen. Two thirds of Crewe's victories have seen BOTH TEAMS SCORE so backing the hosts TO WIN alongside BTTS certainly appeals here. If you are backing this with bet365, it is worth combining Crewe to win with both teams to score in the bet builder. With early payout, it means if Crewe go two goals ahead and they do not end up winning the bet is paid out even if they go on to lose.