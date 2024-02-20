Sporting Life
Lamine Yamal

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League & Premier League for Wednesday 21/02/24

By Sporting Life
15:31 · TUE February 20, 2024

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets

2pts Luton (+2.0 Asian handicap) vs Liverpool at evens (General)

1pt Lamine Yamal to score anytime in Napoli vs Barcelona at 4/1 (Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Luton

James Cantrill

Brighton 4-1 and Chelsea 3-0 on matchday one and two, those are the only two occasions Luton have been thrashed in the Premier League this season. Since those defeats, the Hatters have not lost by a three-goal margin.

Only Aston Villa, Brentford and Sheffield United have beaten the Hatters by two goals in the 22 games since and the latter was more a consequence of Rob Edwards' side's fine form, and the subsequent respect shown toward them.

Luton had only lost one of the six games going into that clash with the Blades which was why Chris Wilder’s side sat 10 men behind the ball and struck Luton on the counter attack.

Luton

It is fair to assume Jurgen Klopp won’t opt for this approach when the sides meet at Anfield on Wednesday which is why backing LUTON +2 on the ASIAN HANDICAP appeals, a bet which clicked in the reverse.

Liverpool could be without as many as nine players - Diogo Jota the latest to join a lengthy injury list.

Allison Becker is also unlikely to play and with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai in the treatment room, it could be a disjointed Reds display.

At 1/6 the hosts are expected to win but it may not be as cut and dried as the odds suggest. Taking the Asian handicap gives the added security that if Liverpool win by a two-goal margin, stakes are returned. Anything less and the bet is a winner.

BuildABet @ 85/1

  • Luton to win
  • Thomas Kaminski to be carded

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Since August, Luton have played 10 times against the current top eight taking eight points. Although they have won just one, the Hatters have led in six of those fixtures and conceded in stoppage time on two occasions.

Kaminski
Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski

It is a longshot but they have threatened shocks on several occasions. Combine this with Liverpool’s injury woes and there is a case for an away win at Anfield on Wednesday, albeit a slim one.

Should the unlikely happen, combining a Luton win with a Thomas Kaminski card appeals. The stopper has picked up three cards this term, all of which have been for time wasting - two have come in the first half of games.

Odds correct at 1340 GMT (20/02/24)

Napoli vs Barcelona

James Cantrill

Goals should be expected in Naples even with the rumoured absence of Napoli’s talisman Victor Osimhen.

In the 17 games he oversaw after succeeding Rudy Garcia in November, Walter Mazzarri’s side kept only three clean sheets.

The Serie A champions, currently ninth domestically, shipped 24 goals over that period. It's unlikely that in less than 48 hours Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona will be able to change that in time for the visit of Barcelona.

Barcelona have only failed to score in two of their 36 games in all competitions this term, so dipping into the visitors goalscorer market appeals.

Lamine Yamal

LAMINE YAMAL’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME is the standout.

The 16-year-old La Masia graduate has netted five times in his breakout season, setting up a further four.

He is yet to break his Champions League duck but has been in fine form since Barcelona’s last game in the competition. In 12 appearances, Yamal has scored four times, netting a brace against Granada and setting up another against Celta Vigo in Barca’s last two.

If he did score on Wednesday, Yamal would become the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history.

BuildABet @ 10/1

  • Barcelona to win
  • Both teams to score
  • Lamine Yamal to score anytime

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Barcelona have only lost six times all campaign and given Napoli’s form, they look a good price to win on Wednesday. Away from home, Barcelona have only kept three clean sheets all season though.

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (20/02/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

