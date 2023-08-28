Football tips, predictions and best bets: Carabao Cup round two

2pts Leeds to score over 1.5 goals vs Salford at 8/11 (William Hill)
2pts Cauley Woodrow anytime goalscorer in Luton v Gillingham at 15/8 (bet365)
1pt Mansfield to beat Sheffield Wednesday at 10/3 (Betfair, Paddy’s)
0.5pts Ben Waine anytime goal scorer in Plymouth vs Crystal Palace at 7/2 (William Hill)
CAULEY WOODROW is becoming a bit of a forgotten man at Luton. He was an unused sub at Stamford Bridge and he came on in the 88th minute against Brighton in Matchday one meaning he has only started five league games across two seasons.
The Hatters' match with Gillingham looks like the perfect opportunity for Rob Edwards to get some minutes in the frontman’s legs though.
In a video for Sky Sports, Tom Lockyer dubbed Woodrow the best finisher at the club and despite failing to make an impact in Bedfordshire, he was frequently among the goals for Barnsley.
Across four seasons at Oakwell, Woodrow netted 46 goals for the Tykes. His price against the Gills TO SCORE ANYTIME looks worth backing.
Score prediction: Luton 2-0 Gillingham (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct 1600 BST (28/08/23)
Expect changes a-plenty at Home Park.
Not a single starting player from the 3-1 victory over Huddersfield returned for their 2-0 win over Leyton Orient three days later in the Carabao Cup.
After a last-gasp defeat away at Birmingham at the weekend, Steven Schumacher sent his assistant Mark Hughes out for media duties, who hinted at changes from both camps on Tuesday evening.
It is hard to disagree.
This should lend itself to goals but with stingy odds, I have delved into the goalscorer market.
BEN WAINE’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks large.
The Australian frontman hit a double in the last round and with chances in the league limited, he will be champing at the bit to impress on Tuesday.
Score prediction: Plymouth 2-3 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)
Odds correct 1615 BST (28/08/23)
Can I shock you? I love the Carabao Cup.
It is a competition that divides opinion and among that uncertainty is scope for value.
The match up between Sheffield Wednesday and Mansfield is a classic example.
In the home dugout will sit a manager whose attitude towards this cup, or indeed any domestic cup competition for that matter, can be at best described as indifferent.
At Watford, Xisco Munoz’s top flight side were dumped out of this competition by Sky Bet Championship side Stoke in the second round. A fixture he made wholesale changes for.
In his first full season at Huesca, after 11 changes, Munoz’s team laboured past fourth tier side Cayon, aided hugely by a red card. Huesca lost in the next round to a side in their division.
In stark contrast, Nigel Clough is what can only be described as a cup enthusiast - which is why he is unlikely to ring the changes in South Yorkshire. He only made two in the last round.
Clough’s career is littered with domestic accolades and the sense of occasion this fixture brings won’t be lost on him either with his ties to Sheffield United.
MANSFIELD TO WIN is the bet.
Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Mansfield (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct 1625 BST (28/08/23)
It has gone from one extreme to the other at Leeds.
A front four of Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra all started and scored against Ipswich at the weekend as United edged a seven-goal thriller.
Daniel Farke’s second tier success at Norwich was built around the simple premise that his side would outscore the opposition.
In his two title winning seasons with the Canaries, his side scored 168 goals across 92 games and, with the pedigree of firepower at his disposal at Elland Road, Farke could hit similar numbers this campaign.
The likes of Daniel James, Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda should all come into the XI at the Peninsula Stadium. Even so, I fancy LEEDS TO SCORE OVER 1.5 GOALS against a side who have not kept a clean sheet since their opening game.
Score prediction: Salford 1-3 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct 1600 BST (28/08/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
To follow...
To follow...
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.