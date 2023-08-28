Football tips, predictions and best bets: Carabao Cup round two

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup best bets 2pts Leeds to score over 1.5 goals vs Salford at 8/11 (William Hill) 2pts Cauley Woodrow anytime goalscorer in Luton v Gillingham at 15/8 (bet365) 1pt Mansfield to beat Sheffield Wednesday at 10/3 (Betfair, Paddy’s) 0.5pts Ben Waine anytime goal scorer in Plymouth vs Crystal Palace at 7/2 (William Hill) CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

This should lend itself to goals but with stingy odds, I have delved into the goalscorer market. BEN WAINE’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks large. CLICK HERE to back Ben Waine to score anytime with Sky Bet The Australian frontman hit a double in the last round and with chances in the league limited, he will be champing at the bit to impress on Tuesday. Score prediction: Plymouth 2-3 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 18/1) Odds correct 1615 BST (28/08/23)

Can I shock you? I love the Carabao Cup. It is a competition that divides opinion and among that uncertainty is scope for value. The match up between Sheffield Wednesday and Mansfield is a classic example. In the home dugout will sit a manager whose attitude towards this cup, or indeed any domestic cup competition for that matter, can be at best described as indifferent. At Watford, Xisco Munoz’s top flight side were dumped out of this competition by Sky Bet Championship side Stoke in the second round. A fixture he made wholesale changes for. In his first full season at Huesca, after 11 changes, Munoz’s team laboured past fourth tier side Cayon, aided hugely by a red card. Huesca lost in the next round to a side in their division. In stark contrast, Nigel Clough is what can only be described as a cup enthusiast - which is why he is unlikely to ring the changes in South Yorkshire. He only made two in the last round. Clough’s career is littered with domestic accolades and the sense of occasion this fixture brings won’t be lost on him either with his ties to Sheffield United. MANSFIELD TO WIN is the bet. CLICK HERE to back Mansfield to win with Sky Bet Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Mansfield (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct 1625 BST (28/08/23)

Salford vs Leeds Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 18/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 8/13 It has gone from one extreme to the other at Leeds. A front four of Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra all started and scored against Ipswich at the weekend as United edged a seven-goal thriller. Daniel Farke’s second tier success at Norwich was built around the simple premise that his side would outscore the opposition. In his two title winning seasons with the Canaries, his side scored 168 goals across 92 games and, with the pedigree of firepower at his disposal at Elland Road, Farke could hit similar numbers this campaign. The likes of Daniel James, Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda should all come into the XI at the Peninsula Stadium. Even so, I fancy LEEDS TO SCORE OVER 1.5 GOALS against a side who have not kept a clean sheet since their opening game. CLICK HERE to back Leeds to score 2+ with Sky Bet Score prediction: Salford 1-3 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct 1600 BST (28/08/23)

