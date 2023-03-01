Michael Beardmore bids to continue a profitable season with his top 1X2 value picks for your Saturday 3pm accumulators, including a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +4.3pts profit | 7.4% return on investment

WYCOMBE might have lost boss Gareth Ainsworth to QPR but this is the same group of players that has won nine of their past 13 in Sky Bet League One – and six of their last seven at home, so odds-against prices with several firms appeal on the hosts. The play-offs are not out of reach for the Chairboys, unlike mid-table Exeter who may well be in beach mode already, losing four of their past seven. Away to top-10 sides, their record is W1 D1 L4 - and the four losses have been the last four such trips. WYCOMBE TO BEAT EXETER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

As 8/13 shots go, BURNLEY are a bit short to tip for a single but look cracking acca material away to struggling Blackpool. The Clarets are unbeaten in 14 in the Sky Bet Championship, winning 12 of those games, while Blackpool have won once in 17 matches, losing 10. This should be an easy away win. BURNLEY TO BEAT BLACKPOOL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Another travelling team worth backing is BARNSLEY, who are unbeaten in seven in League One, winning six, including impressively tearing apart promotion rivals Derby 4-1 last weekend. They visit a Bristol Rovers side that has lost eight of its past 12 matches in all competitions and has only won one game out of 14 against top-half sides this season. BARNSLEY TO BEAT BRISTOL ROVERS: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

PLYMOUTH have let us down a couple of times recently admittedly but I’m willing to give them another shot because when a team with a W14 D1 L1 home record is even money in places, you just have to. Visitors Charlton have lost four of seven, are stuck in mid-table with little to play for and have failed to score in each of their past three games so are perfect prey for the Pilgrims to get back on track. PLYMOUTH TO BEAT CHARLTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Another home record that cannot be argued with is SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY's. They have been imperious at Hillsborough, unbeaten there in 17 games in all competitions, and undefeated in League One since October 4, a run spanning 20 matches. Visitors Peterborough can be dangerous, no doubt, but their poor away form swings this one – on eight travels to fellow top-half teams this season, they have lost every single one. SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY TO BEAT PETERBOROUGH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Over the past 10 games, GILLINGHAM are one of the top three form teams in Sky Bet League Two, some fine January business from new owners and six wins in nine moving them out of danger. One of the teams they have leapfrogged are Harrogate and I like the Gills at 13/8 away there on Saturday – the Sulphurites have won just once in 12 matches overall are winless in six at home. GILLINGHAM TO BEAT HARROGATE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

SUTTON UNITED have launched a play-off push in League Two, on the back of seven wins in 11 games since Boxing Day – and they have been strong at home, winning six of their past seven there. Visitors Crewe, eight places below in 17th, are mired in lower mid-table mediocrity and while their draw habit – seven of their past 10 games finishing level – is a worry, Sutton should have enough to see them off. SUTTON UNITED TO BEAT CREWE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct 1330 GMT (01/03/23)