Michael Beardmore has recorded almost 9pts profit with his Saturday Seven naps this season - and he's picked out a huge price among his 3pm acca selections this weekend.
1pt Plymouth to beat Ipswich at 11/2 (Boylesports)
First things first, let’s get this out of the way – I know this bet won’t be for everyone. But I simply cannot ignore the incredibly impressive Sky Bet League One leaders at 11/2 in any league game. The price is a head-scratcher even if Plymouth are away.
The Pilgrims have taken 22 points from 24 against fellow top-seven sides while third-placed Ipswich are enduring a slight blip, taking just five points from the past 12 available. It won’t be easy at Portman Road but in a relative coin flip 11/2 screams value.
Nine of BRIGHTON’s past 10 games in league and cup have yielded goals for both teams, with the only aberration an understandable one in their first match back after the World Cup, a 0-0 Carabao Cup draw at Charlton.
With visitors LIVERPOOL in equally entertaining form, six straight BTTS games, it makes sense to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at The Amex given the sides’ respective ratios of 65% and 71% across the Premier League season.
There were two other games in Nap contention, both in the Sky Bet Championship, where leaders BURNLEY are an alluring 8/11 in places to win at home to Coventry.
The Clarets have looked virtually unstoppable recently, winning 12 of their past 14, losing only away to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and Sheffield United, while Coventry have dipped noticeably, just one win in seven and dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Wrexham.
I also like the even money on offer on MIDDLESBROUGH at home to play-off rivals Millwall, with Boro having won six of eight, falling only to Burnley in the league and Premier League Brighton in the FA Cup.
They should be trusted at home to a Lions team who have been a bit hit and miss recently, clinging on to a play-off spot despite just three wins in 10. Their away record, 12 points from 12 games, is poor too and among the division’s worst.
There’s another value shout in the second-tier with READING at home to crumbling Queens Park Rangers. The bookies are struggling to separate the sides but the Royals, top price 17/10, are in far better nick than their visitors.
They've won four of their past seven and boast the Championship’s fourth best home record (W8 D1 L3). QPR have tumbled from top to 12th, losing six of 10 and upset in the cup at Fleetwood with new boss Neil Critchley unable to halt the slide.
Goals have been following SUNDERLAND and SWANSEA around recently so BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a smart selection at the Stadium of Light. Seven of the Black Cats’ past eight games have seen BTTS land while 69% of Swansea’s away games have featured goals for both sides.
We end with another BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE selection as goal magnets BRISTOL ROVERS visit ACCRINGTON in Sky Bet League One. Rovers boast the third tier’s highest BTTS ratio of 69% and their 26 games have yielded 85 goals, also a division high, while Stanley’s home matches are averaging a healthy 2.91 goals a game.
Odds correct at 1515 (12/01/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.