Michael Beardmore peruses the Saturday 3pm accumulators to provide his best 1X2 and BTTS picks, including a best bet selection.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +4.75pts profit | 20.2% return on investment

The feelgood factor around QUEENS PARK RANGERS is palpable at the moment, with the R’s top of the Sky Bet Championship and boss Michael Beale reportedly rebuffing an approach from Wolves. Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Cardiff was their seventh victory in 10 games, while visitors Wigan have lost five of their past seven to slip to 17th. Even money available on the hosts is a pleasant surprise. QPR TO BEAT WIGAN: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Staying in the second tier, Championship goal kings BRISTOL CITY’s away matches are averaging 3.63 goals per game this term with both teams finding the net in 75% of their encounters on the road. With goals at each end in four of READING’s past five games, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appears very likely as two of the division’s three leakiest back-lines meet in Berkshire. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN READING v BRISTOL CITY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Speaking of silly away goals averages, PLYMOUTH are topping Sky Bet League One and doing so in entertaining fashion with their matches away from Home Park averaging a crazy 3.86 goals a game. No third tier team’s matches have featured more goals than BRISTOL ROVERS’ 46 in 14 games and with a 71% home BTTS record, back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE when they host the Pilgrims. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BRISTOL ROVERS v PLYMOUTH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

It’s a similar scenario with PETERBOROUGH – their away matches are averaging 3.29 goals per match and Posh are also on a run of five straight BTTS games in all competitions. Hosts OXFORD won 4-2 at Exeter last time out and 75% of their home games have seen BTTS land. The U’s have only one home clean sheet, Posh have zero away so go BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN OXFORD v PETERBOROUGH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

There are several options I like in Sky Bet League Two starting with in-form TRANMERE, who have won five consecutive games to charge up the table to put a handful of narrow losses behind them. If you like your away value picks, they are an appealing 6/4 at a Harrogate side who have lost seven of their past nine league games, only managing to beat bottom side Hartlepool in that run. TRANMERE TO BEAT HARROGATE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

If you had backed Steve Evans' STEVENAGE in every home game this season, you would have made a few quid – the League Two leaders are flying and have a perfect 10 wins from 10 games at the Lamex. Third-placed visitors Northampton are in the midst of a slump, winless and scoreless in their past three games – two 1-0 losses and a 0-0 draw – so Stevenage must be backed against them at home. STEVENAGE TO BEAT NORTHAMPTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

SWINDON rewarded this column with victory over Colchester last weekend – the Robins’ fifth win in seven games lifting them to eighth – and I’m backing them again as bottom side Hartlepool visit. The 'new boss bounce' Keith Curle provided has worn off after back-to-back league defeats and a 6-0 midweek EFL Trophy humbling by Everton’s kids. Pools are in big trouble and are W0 D2 L5 away. SWINDON TO BEAT HARTLEPOOL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

