After an 80% success rate in the past two Saturday Seven instalments, Michael Beardmore returns with his best BTTS (Both Teams To Score) and 1X2 (W-D-L) acca options.

LUTON are enjoying a fine season in the Sky Bet Championship, sitting ninth after 13 games – but it should be even better with Infogol’s Expected Goals metric suggesting the Hatters should be third. Only Fulham have a higher xGF (Expected Goals For) tally in the second tier than Luton, who should have far too much firepower for a struggling Hull side that has failed to score in five straight away games, losing four of those. LUTON TO BEAT HULL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Unbeaten BOURNEMOUTH are absolutely flying at the top of the Championship, seven wins in their past eight games – conceding just three goals in that run – including four successive home victories. Visitors Huddersfield are no mugs, sitting sixth, but the goals have dried up for the Terriers recently – just five in their past six – and the Cherries should be able to pick them off on the south coast. BOURNEMOUTH TO BEAT HUDDERSFIELD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

One for your doubles and trebles now, or to really boost acca odds – with ACCRINGTON a silly 21/10 at home to Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One, a game that must have been priced on name alone. Stanley’s home record in all competitions this season is W5 D1 L1 (the loss coming via high-flying Wigan, hardly a disgrace) while Pompey, languishing in 17th, have lost eight of their last 11, including five defeats in a winless six-game away run. (For value doubles and trebles, consider adding in-form Swansea, an equally crazy 23/10 away at out-of-form Birmingham, and/or improving Blackpool, an appealing 11/8 at home to a limited Preston side). ACCRINGTON TO BEAT PORTSMOUTH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

PLYMOUTH are flying high at the top of League One and they have been an entertaining watch recently too with seven of their past eight games seeing both teams find the net. That’s a recipe for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in Lancashire as they visit a MORECAMBE team whose matches average 3.62 goals per game and who have lost 4-3, 3-2 and 3-1 recently – with Plymouth one for your BTTS/Win coupons too. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN MORECAMBE v PLYMOUTH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

You should always beware backing against a team that has sacked its manager but I have to make an exception when SUNDERLAND host Charlton this weekend. If the 22nd-placed Addicks, who sacked Nigel Adkins this week after eight defeats and just two wins in 13 games, were playing anyone else I might steer clear but second-placed Sunderland have won 11 of their last 13 and just have to be backed to avoid the caretaker bounce. SUNDERLAND TO BEAT CHARLTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

WYCOMBE are a point and a place behind the Black Cats at the upper end of League One after five wins in their past seven – and have won all five of their home league games so far this season. Visitors Crewe, in 23rd, look in real trouble after heavy defeats by Fleetwood and Sunderland and have scored just five times in 10 away games in all competitions, winless in seven away in the league. WYCOMBE TO BEAT CREWE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Both teams have found the net in nine of WALSALL’s 13 Sky Bet League Two games this season – and that proportion is exactly the same for Saturday’s visitors BARROW. Walsall have found the net in every home league game this campaign, while Barrow are on a run of seven BTTS games in eight so this one looks a smart addition to your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE acca. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN WALSALL v BARROW: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct as of 1320 BST (21/10/21)

