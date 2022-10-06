After recording more than 5pts profit across the opening few Saturdays of the season, Michael Beardmore returns with his best 3pm acca selections.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +5.15pts profit | 26.4% return on investment

Fifth-placed BARNSLEY are really hitting their stride under new boss Michael Duff in Sky Bet League One, with five wins and a draw in an unbeaten run of six across all competitions. It’s a surprise to see them odds-against at home to promoted Exeter, who have started okay but lost boss Matt Taylor to Rotherham this week and whose four wins have all come against bottom-eight sides (W0 D2 L3 versus teams 15th or above). BARNSLEY TO BEAT EXETER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

It’s hard not to feel sorry for WEST BROM, boasting the best Expected Goals For ratio (1.71 xGF per game) in the Sky Bet Championship, yet somehow sitting 22nd. That figure rises to 1.98 xGF at home but they cannot keep clean sheets (one in 12). With visitors LUTON scoring twice or more in six of their past eight, I’m backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at The Hawthorns. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN WEST BROM v LUTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Back into League One, where BRISTOL ROVERS’ matches are averaging 3.36 goals per game, including a 6-3 defeat and a pair of 2-2 draws in the past few weeks. They’ve kept just one clean sheet at home, while visitors CAMBRIDGE have not recorded a single shut-out away and their matches average 2.92 goals per game – BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE again here. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BRISTOL ROVERS v CAMBRIDGE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

DERBY have won six of seven at Pride Park this season, their only blemish a forgivable one, a late defeat to leaders Plymouth, and they should be well up for new boss Paul Warne’s first home game. Opponents Port Vale have acquitted themselves decently since promotion but have found the very best sides – defeats to Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough – just a bit too good. DERBY TO BEAT PORT VALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CHARLTON have been a reliable source of goals for this column this season, both teams finding the net in their past six League One games and in a division-leading nine of 11 overall. With goals at both ends in four of LINCOLN’s five home games this season and just three clean sheets between the two sides in 22 matches, this has BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE hallmarks all over it. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN LINCOLN v CHARLTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

The 4/5 available with several firms on League One leaders PLYMOUTH to continue their perfect home record (six wins from six) was very close to Nap selection and should be considered as such. Argyle have won seven of their last eight overall and while Accrington are improving after a slow start, this is a huge step up in quality from the bottom-half teams they’ve picked up recent points against. PLYMOUTH TO BEAT ACCRINGTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

We round off with a value tip in Sky Bet League Two where the bookies are again overestimating promoted Stockport with hosts BRADFORD priced up at 6/4 or better with many firms. We tipped Northampton to beat County in a similar scenario a fortnight ago and they obliged – Bradford are unbeaten in five, winning four, while Stockport, 15 positions below the fourth-placed Bantams in 19th, have lost all five away league games. BRADFORD TO BEAT STOCKPORT: Add to your Sky Bet coupon