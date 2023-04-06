Michael Beardmore peruses the Good Friday coupon in the EFL to pick out eight selections for your Easter acca, including a best bet.

Follow @MickeyBeardmore on Twitter

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: -3.7pts profit | -5% return on investment

HARTLEPOOL’s BTTS ratio of 64% this season is Sky Bet League Two’s highest and includes eight of their past 10 games. They have just six clean sheets but have netted in 14 of 19 away matches as they bid to score their way to survival. Their trips average 2.95 goals per game and hosts GRIMSBY have registered three straight BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE matches, including a 3-2 defeat last time out at Bradford, as well as 61% at home across the season. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN GRIMSBY v HARTLEPOOL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Only runaway leaders Burnley have a better home record in the Sky Bet Championship than BLACKBURN, who are averaging 2.22 points per game at Ewood Park. Visitors Norwich are winless in four, scoring just once in that run and prices of 19/10 on Rovers – at home and four points better off than the Canaries – look too long. They should be favourites and could be a real returns booster on any acca. BLACKBURN TO BEAT NORWICH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

CHARLTON are unbeaten in five in Sky Bet League One and thrashed Shrewsbury 6-0 last weekend. They have also been impressive away since Dean Holden took charge, winning five of their last eight. The 9/5 you can get on the Addicks to win at Bristol Rovers appeals as the Pirates have been awful recently, losing 10 of their past 16 matches, including six of their last nine at home. CHARLTON TO BEAT BRISTOL ROVERS: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

BARNSLEY will have ambitions of pinching an automatic promotion spot in League One after a run of 11 wins and two draws in their past 14 – collecting 35 points from a possible 42. They stand out at even money away to Burton, who have improved to move clear of trouble but have still been thrashed 4-0 and 5-2 by Barnsley’s fellow high-fliers Ipswich and Peterborough recently. BARNSLEY TO BEAT BURTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

GILLINGHAM have won six of their past seven to climb clear of danger in League Two and they actually top the division’s home form table since January. Visitors Doncaster’s season is dwindling into nothingness, firmly mid-table after nine defeats in 15 games and goals have dried up too, netting just four in their past nine matches. GILLINGHAM TO BEAT DONCASTER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

STEVENAGE’s home record is League Two’s second strongest, winning 14 of 19 at the Lamex, and they remain firmly in automatic promotion contention in third place. Visitors Colchester have been abysmal against the division’s better sides this season, their record against the top 10 reading W1 D5 L10, and they are winless in eight overall, scoring only three goals in that run. STEVENAGE TO BEAT COLCHESTER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct 1245 BST (06/04/23)

ALSO READ: Sky Bet EFL Good Friday Best Bets