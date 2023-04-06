Michael Beardmore peruses the Good Friday coupon in the EFL to pick out eight selections for your Easter acca, including a best bet.
2pts Both Teams to Score in Grimsby v Hartlepool at evens (bet365, QuinnBet)
HARTLEPOOL’s BTTS ratio of 64% this season is Sky Bet League Two’s highest and includes eight of their past 10 games. They have just six clean sheets but have netted in 14 of 19 away matches as they bid to score their way to survival.
Their trips average 2.95 goals per game and hosts GRIMSBY have registered three straight BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE matches, including a 3-2 defeat last time out at Bradford, as well as 61% at home across the season.
Only runaway leaders Burnley have a better home record in the Sky Bet Championship than BLACKBURN, who are averaging 2.22 points per game at Ewood Park.
Visitors Norwich are winless in four, scoring just once in that run and prices of 19/10 on Rovers – at home and four points better off than the Canaries – look too long. They should be favourites and could be a real returns booster on any acca.
STOKE have hit the goal trail in recent weeks, picking up five big and convincing wins – 3-0 v Huddersfield, 3-1 at Swansea, 5-1 at Sunderland, 4-0 at Coventry and 3-2 (3-0 until the 85th minute) against Blackburn.
They also impressively held high-flying Middlesbrough and should be backed at home to water-treading Bristol City, who have failed to score in four successive away games, losing three.
SWANSEA’s home games average a division-high 3.05 goals per match this season and 12 of their last 16 games overall have seen both teams find the net.
COVENTRY have hit nine goals in their past three away, including a 4-1 win at Blackpool and 4-0 triumph at Huddersfield – but last weekend’s 4-0 loss to Stoke showed they can be vulnerable defensively so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here.
CHARLTON are unbeaten in five in Sky Bet League One and thrashed Shrewsbury 6-0 last weekend. They have also been impressive away since Dean Holden took charge, winning five of their last eight.
The 9/5 you can get on the Addicks to win at Bristol Rovers appeals as the Pirates have been awful recently, losing 10 of their past 16 matches, including six of their last nine at home.
BARNSLEY will have ambitions of pinching an automatic promotion spot in League One after a run of 11 wins and two draws in their past 14 – collecting 35 points from a possible 42.
They stand out at even money away to Burton, who have improved to move clear of trouble but have still been thrashed 4-0 and 5-2 by Barnsley’s fellow high-fliers Ipswich and Peterborough recently.
GILLINGHAM have won six of their past seven to climb clear of danger in League Two and they actually top the division’s home form table since January. Visitors Doncaster’s season is dwindling into nothingness, firmly mid-table after nine defeats in 15 games and goals have dried up too, netting just four in their past nine matches.
STEVENAGE’s home record is League Two’s second strongest, winning 14 of 19 at the Lamex, and they remain firmly in automatic promotion contention in third place.
Visitors Colchester have been abysmal against the division’s better sides this season, their record against the top 10 reading W1 D5 L10, and they are winless in eight overall, scoring only three goals in that run.
Odds correct 1245 BST (06/04/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.