Our football team pick out their best bets for Wednesday's action in the Premier League.

Wednesday's best bets: Premier League 2.5pts West Ham to beat Brighton at evens (General) 1.5pts Nelson Semedo to win 3+ tackles in Wolves v Burnley at 8/5 (Ladbrokes) 1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil v Watford at 23/20 (888 Sports, BetVictor) 1.5pts Man City to win with -1 handicap v Aston Villa at evens (SpreadEx) 1.5pts Liverpool to win with -1 goal handicap v Everton at 11/10 (Sky Bet, SpreadEx) 1pt Leicester to beat Southampton at 2/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook SELECTED TIPS ONLY - visit full match previews for all tips

"I'm worried for Rafa if the result doesn't go their way." | Premier League Best Bets

Southampton v Leicester Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Southampton 11/8 | Draw 5/2 | Leicester 15/8 CLICK HERE to read Jake Pearson's full preview It is intriguing then that Southampton have been priced up as the favourites to win this match, Leicester available at a bigger price than they were away at West Ham (9/5), Brentford (13/8) and Leeds (13/8). In fact, Southampton being priced up on the short side is not an isolated incident as far as this season is concerned. Backing the Saints to level stakes in every match this term would have seen you make a loss of six and a half points at the average closing price. Hasenhüttl’s men are clearly being overvalued by the layers, and it appears to have happened again, with a price of 2/1 about a LEICESTER WIN very appealing. CLICK HERE to back Leicester with Sky Bet Score prediction: Southampton 0-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1500 GMT (29/11/21)

Wolves v Burnley Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Amazon Prime

Wolves 10/11 | Draw 12/5 | Burnley 16/5 CLICK HERE to read Tom Carnduff's full preview Dwight McNeil is a key player for the visitors who have a clear preference to attack down the left side. The figures work out at 40% left | 26% middle | 34% right and McNeil averages 6.06 dribble attempts per 90 minutes. That's well clear of any other Burnley player but the fact that Charlie Taylor - the preferred left-back - it fourth for successful dribbles shows against how important that side of the pitch is for Sean Dyche's side. At a best price of 8/5, we're taking Wolves right-back NELSON SEMEDO TO WIN 3+ TACKLES in this one for the reasons stated above. He's set for a busy evening as he looks to keep McNeil quiet. CLICK HERE to back Nelson Semedo to win 3+ tackles with Sky Bet The defender has done this on five occasions this season and the interesting element is that those games were against the 'busy' wingers of the Premier League - the likes of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Leeds' Jack Harrison. Score prediction: Wolves 1-1 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (30/11/21)

Everton v Liverpool Kick-off time: 20:15 GMT

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Everton 7/1 | Draw 4/1 | Liverpool 4/11 CLICK HERE to read Joe Rindl's full preview Liverpool should create a lot of chances at Goodison Park, especially against an Everton defence that has been shipping plenty of opportunities of late, so the visitors should win this game comfortably, making LIVERPOOL TO WIN WITH -1 HANDICAP the bet. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win with -1 goal handicap with Sky Bet For this bet to win, we need the visitors to win by two or more goals, a one-goal win would see this bet lose. Fortunately for us, all eight of their league wins this season have seen this bet win, and across all competitions this bet has landed in 13 of the Reds 15 wins. Score prediction: Everton 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (30/11/21)