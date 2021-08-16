Our football team pick out their best bets for Wednesday's action in the Premier League.
2.5pts West Ham to beat Brighton at evens (General)
1.5pts Nelson Semedo to win 3+ tackles in Wolves v Burnley at 8/5 (Ladbrokes)
1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil v Watford at 23/20 (888 Sports, BetVictor)
1.5pts Man City to win with -1 handicap v Aston Villa at evens (SpreadEx)
1.5pts Liverpool to win with -1 goal handicap v Everton at 11/10 (Sky Bet, SpreadEx)
1pt Leicester to beat Southampton at 2/1 (William Hill)
It is intriguing then that Southampton have been priced up as the favourites to win this match, Leicester available at a bigger price than they were away at West Ham (9/5), Brentford (13/8) and Leeds (13/8).
In fact, Southampton being priced up on the short side is not an isolated incident as far as this season is concerned. Backing the Saints to level stakes in every match this term would have seen you make a loss of six and a half points at the average closing price.
Hasenhüttl’s men are clearly being overvalued by the layers, and it appears to have happened again, with a price of 2/1 about a LEICESTER WIN very appealing.
Score prediction: Southampton 0-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (29/11/21)
There’s little value in the W-D-L market, but I am surprised to see CHELSEA TO WIN TO NIL as long as 23/20 in places.
The Hornets may have scored six goals in their last two matches, but before those games they’d fired blanks in four of their previous five.
Plus, Chelsea have conceded the fewest goals in the league this season - just five in 13 games. What’s more, Tuchel’s team have kept their opponents to an xG total of less than one in all of their past seven games.
Score prediction: Watford 0-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1600 GMT (29/11/21)
Graham Potter's side were very wasteful in front of goal after dominating the game, elicited some boos from the Seagulls faithful.
It was another good defensive display from Brighton, limiting their opponents to few scoring opportunities. Leeds have struggled in that area recently, though, with West Ham a much stiffer test.
Therefore, I'm happy to take to WEST HAM TO WIN at what looks like a generous price - available to back evens at most bookmakers.
The Hammers are now a serious top six contender under the guidance of Moyes, and although Brighton performed well last time out, they are clearly lacking confidence.
Score prediction: West Ham 2-0 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (30/11/21)
Dwight McNeil is a key player for the visitors who have a clear preference to attack down the left side. The figures work out at 40% left | 26% middle | 34% right and McNeil averages 6.06 dribble attempts per 90 minutes.
That's well clear of any other Burnley player but the fact that Charlie Taylor - the preferred left-back - it fourth for successful dribbles shows against how important that side of the pitch is for Sean Dyche's side.
At a best price of 8/5, we're taking Wolves right-back NELSON SEMEDO TO WIN 3+ TACKLES in this one for the reasons stated above. He's set for a busy evening as he looks to keep McNeil quiet.
The defender has done this on five occasions this season and the interesting element is that those games were against the 'busy' wingers of the Premier League - the likes of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Leeds' Jack Harrison.
Score prediction: Wolves 1-1 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1600 GMT (30/11/21)
I think Villa will get found out against City. In Gerrard’s two matches in charge so far his team have managed xG totals of 0.83 against Brighton and 0.45 against Palace.
City on the other hand are averaging 2.28 xGF per game and 0.67 xGA.
The Sky Blues sit top of Infogol’s expected points table, whereas Villa drop to 16th using the same model.
Punters should be confident backing MAN CITY TO WIN WITH -1 HANDICAP at evens with SpreadEx.
Score prediction: Aston Villa 0-3 Man City (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (29/11/21)
Liverpool should create a lot of chances at Goodison Park, especially against an Everton defence that has been shipping plenty of opportunities of late, so the visitors should win this game comfortably, making LIVERPOOL TO WIN WITH -1 HANDICAP the bet.
For this bet to win, we need the visitors to win by two or more goals, a one-goal win would see this bet lose.
Fortunately for us, all eight of their league wins this season have seen this bet win, and across all competitions this bet has landed in 13 of the Reds 15 wins.
Score prediction: Everton 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct at 1100 GMT (30/11/21)
1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals in Man United v Arsenal at 27/25 (Unibet)
1pt Over 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Brentford at 10/11 (General)
Manchester United should be encouraged by Arsenal's apparent struggles on the road, however, with the Gunners scoring only three goals and averaging a measly 0.67 xGF per game across their six fixtures away from the Emirates this season.
That is a good starting point for our main selection — UNDER 2.5 GOALS.
Available at a nice odds-against price, it makes great appeal when considering how this match might play out.
Manchester United's current lack of confidence going forward is, as mentioned, clear to see, and Mikel Arteta appears to have his Arsenal side very much under command this season.
Score prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct at 1310 GMT (30/11/21)
Brentford began the season with a defence-first mindset, keeping clean sheets in three of their opening five matches, but since their thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool in September, the floodgates have opened somewhat.
Spurs matches have seen a similar theme, not conceding a goal in their opening three fixtures, but allowing 17 in their proceeding nine.
In fact, over the last eight matches of the season, only games involving Liverpool have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS land on more occasions than games involving Tottenham and Brentford – 75% apiece – while between them they have kept just two clean sheets across their last 16 matches.
Score prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Bretford (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1540 GMT (30/11/21)