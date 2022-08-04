Sign up for free or login with your existing Sporting Life or Sky Bet account details.

East Fife v Bonnyrigg Rose

Both Kelty Hearts and Cove Rangers clinched the Scottish League Two title immediately after winning promotion from the lower leagues in Scotland, and newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose have already been entered as this season’s team to beat according to the outright betting markets. It’s easy to see why.

The Midlothian outfit enter their debut campaign in the SPFL after their Lowland League triumph and early signs in the League Cup suggested Robbie Horn’s men would be well capable of taking the next step up.

The well-backed Rosey Posey then opened their League Two account with a routine 2-0 success over Forfar, winning the shot count 12-4.

Forfar, who finished second in the fourth tier last term, failed to land a single shot on target against the debutants and it’s therefore worth backing BONNYRIG ROSE to follow up that triumph by supporting the visitors in the DRAW NO BET market at quotes of 23/20 (2.15) ahead of Saturday’s showdown with recently relegated East Fife.

The Fifers were 3-1 victors at Elgin last weekend – only their third league win since October 2021 - but scored with their only three on-target efforts, losing the shot count 14-7.

The hosts were also ordinary at best during their League Cup campaign (W1-D1-L2), with their sole success coming narrowly against non-league Buckie Thistle.