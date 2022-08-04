Mark O'Haire returns with his opening column of the 2022/23 season, picking out his best bets from across the weekend's action.
2.5pts Bonnyrigg Rose draw no bet v East Fife at 23/20 (BetVictor)
2.5pts Over 3.5 goals in Dortmund v Leverkusen at evens (General)
Both Kelty Hearts and Cove Rangers clinched the Scottish League Two title immediately after winning promotion from the lower leagues in Scotland, and newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose have already been entered as this season’s team to beat according to the outright betting markets. It’s easy to see why.
The Midlothian outfit enter their debut campaign in the SPFL after their Lowland League triumph and early signs in the League Cup suggested Robbie Horn’s men would be well capable of taking the next step up.
The well-backed Rosey Posey then opened their League Two account with a routine 2-0 success over Forfar, winning the shot count 12-4.
Forfar, who finished second in the fourth tier last term, failed to land a single shot on target against the debutants and it’s therefore worth backing BONNYRIG ROSE to follow up that triumph by supporting the visitors in the DRAW NO BET market at quotes of 23/20 (2.15) ahead of Saturday’s showdown with recently relegated East Fife.
The Fifers were 3-1 victors at Elgin last weekend – only their third league win since October 2021 - but scored with their only three on-target efforts, losing the shot count 14-7.
The hosts were also ordinary at best during their League Cup campaign (W1-D1-L2), with their sole success coming narrowly against non-league Buckie Thistle.
It’s difficult to dismiss goals when Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen go head to head in a mouthwatering Bundesliga battle on Saturday evening.
The last 11 meetings between the high-flying pair have tended to provide plenty of entertainment with 5.18 goals per-game on average and 10 of those 11 tussles breaking Over 2.5 Goals. Nine of those contests featured four goals or more, whilst Both Teams To Score hunters were also rewarded on nine occasions.
Last season’s two match-ups produced 14 goals, and fixtures between top-four rivals (including Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig) were largely thrilling affairs.
The 12 encounters between the four German giants averaged 4.50 goals per-game with 10 of 12 such showdowns delivering Over 2.5 Goals, nine surpassing Over 3.5 and 11 banking for BTTS.
It makes sense then to follow the trends and OVER 3.5 GOALS is a worthy option at even money, particularly after seeing the two teams in DFB Pokal action last weekend.
Dortmund quickly dispatched third-tier 1860 Munich with a three-man attack of Donyell Malen, Youssoufa Moukoko, and Karim Adeyemi providing plenty of encouragement. Meanwhile, Leverkusen suffered an embarrassing 4-3 reverse to 3.Liga side SV Elversberg.
Nevertheless, Die Werkself are stronger on paper than last term having kept their entire squad together, as well as adding exciting Adam Hlozek. With the Czech attacker joining Patrik Schick, Sardar Azmoun and Moussa Diaby up top, they boast plenty of firepower.
With two gung-ho teams crossing swords, and legitimate doubts about their ability to keep things tight defensively, I’m more than happy to back the Overs on a high goal line.
