After landing three winners on both Tuesday and Wednesday, our football tipsters return with their best bets for Thursday's Europa League and Conference League action.

Thursday's best bets: Europa League, Europa Conference League 1.5pts Both Teams to Score in Leicester v Spartak at 20/23 (Betfair) 1.5pts Ferencvaros over 4.5 corners v Celtic at 10/11 (Paddy Power) 1.5pts Tottenham to beat Vitesses to nil at Evens (General) 1pt Genk to beat West Ham at 29/10 (William Hill) 1pt Both teams to score 'NO' in Brondby v Rangers at 5/4 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook SELECTED TIPS ONLY - visit full match previews for all tips

Genk v West Ham Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Genk 13/5 | Draw 13/5 | West Ham 1/1 Read Liam Kelly's full preview The likelihood of Moyes ringing the changes following their excellent start in the group will suit Genk, who are a fairly big attacking threat according to the underlying metrics. As a result, the 29/10 available for GENK TO WIN this game looks too big. CLICK HERE to back Genk to win with Sky Bet West Ham's focus will most certainly be on Super Sunday, and the home side are capable of taking full advantage, which would give themselves a good chance of qualifying for the next round. Score prediction: Genk 2-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1340 BST (02/11/21)

Brondby v Rangers Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Brondby 29/10 | Draw 5/2 | Rangers 17/20 Read Joe Townsend's full preview It is not enough to put me off the wager entirely, but it does mean I will be taking level stakes to an away win and our second selection of BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' - available at a standout price of 5/4. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score 'NO' with Sky Bet Brondby have not scored in any of their three Group A fixtures, creating an average of just 0.50 xG per match. Rangers have hardly been prolific, but have been defensively sound. All five fixtures the pair have been involved in have seen BTTS 'no' land. The price about that selection for Thursday night is simply too big to ignore. Score prediction: Brondby 0-1 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1240 BST (03/11/21)

Tottenham v Vitesse Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport ESPN

Tottenham 2/7 | Draw 17/4 | Vitesse 9/1 Read Jake Osgathorpe's full preview The Dutch side are inferior to Spurs in terms of talent, and now they face a Tottenham team who have a much better manager who will instil an identity immediately. With that in mind, taking TOTTENHAM TO WIN TO NIL looks the bet. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to win to nil Conte will be looking for a convincing defensive performance first off, but given the attacking quality likely to be on the pitch, a home win looks likely. Score prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Vitesse (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1110 GMT (03/11/21)