After landing three winners on both Tuesday and Wednesday, our football tipsters return with their best bets for Thursday's Europa League and Conference League action.
1.5pts Both Teams to Score in Leicester v Spartak at 20/23 (Betfair)
1.5pts Ferencvaros over 4.5 corners v Celtic at 10/11 (Paddy Power)
1.5pts Tottenham to beat Vitesses to nil at Evens (General)
1pt Genk to beat West Ham at 29/10 (William Hill)
1pt Both teams to score 'NO' in Brondby v Rangers at 5/4 (BetVictor)
The likelihood of Moyes ringing the changes following their excellent start in the group will suit Genk, who are a fairly big attacking threat according to the underlying metrics.
As a result, the 29/10 available for GENK TO WIN this game looks too big.
West Ham's focus will most certainly be on Super Sunday, and the home side are capable of taking full advantage, which would give themselves a good chance of qualifying for the next round.
Score prediction: Genk 2-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1340 BST (02/11/21)
It is not enough to put me off the wager entirely, but it does mean I will be taking level stakes to an away win and our second selection of BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' - available at a standout price of 5/4.
Brondby have not scored in any of their three Group A fixtures, creating an average of just 0.50 xG per match. Rangers have hardly been prolific, but have been defensively sound.
All five fixtures the pair have been involved in have seen BTTS 'no' land. The price about that selection for Thursday night is simply too big to ignore.
Score prediction: Brondby 0-1 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1240 BST (03/11/21)
Spartak have scored six times in their three group games thus far and are averaging 1.84 xGF per game, and the Russian's showcased in the reverse fixture that they pack a punch in attack.
However, they too have shown defensive frailties at this level, allowing 2.03 xGA per game - so with two weak defences and two solid attacking units, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks an obvious play.
This bet would have landed in five of Leicester's last six in all competitions, and with both teams needing to win this game, we could be set for a wide open encounter.
Score prediction: Leicester 2-1 Spartak Moscow (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 0910 BST (03/11/21)
It is the hosts I am backing in a different fashion, however, with the 10/11 Paddy Power are offering on OVER 4.5 FERENCVAROS CORNERS looking a touch too big.
This sailed in a fortnight ago, with the Hungarian side racking up seven corners on their visit to Glasgow.
It also landed in their only home game in the competition so far this season, where they were beaten 3-1 by Betis - a vastly superior team to Celtic in terms of overall quality - while in the final round of Champions League qualifying against Young Boys they managed five away from home and four in Budapest.
Score prediction: Ferencvaros 2-1 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1340 BST (03/11/21)
The Dutch side are inferior to Spurs in terms of talent, and now they face a Tottenham team who have a much better manager who will instil an identity immediately.
With that in mind, taking TOTTENHAM TO WIN TO NIL looks the bet.
Conte will be looking for a convincing defensive performance first off, but given the attacking quality likely to be on the pitch, a home win looks likely.
Score prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Vitesse (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1110 GMT (03/11/21)
