Our football team pick out their best bets for Thursday's action in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Thursday's best bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League 1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Rapid Vienna v West Ham at 6/5 (General) 1pt Bayer Leverkusen to win and BTTS v Celtic at 15/8 (bet365) 1pt Tottenham to win with -2 goal handicap v NS Mura at 13/8 (PaddyPower, Betfair) 1pt Leicester to win and BTTS v Legia Warsaw at 21/10 (General) 1pt Rangers to win with -1 goal handicap v Sparta Prague at 12/5 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook SELECTED TIPS ONLY - visit full match previews for all tips

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Rangers v Sparta Prague Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Rangers 3/4 | Draw 13/5 | Sparta Prague 10/3 CLICK HERE to read Joe Rindl's full preview RANGERS, who have won five of their last nine and are in front of their own fans, should easily get revenge on their opponents. The -1 HANDICAP is very tempting considering Sparta’s last two losses have been by a four-goal and three-goal margin. Three of Rangers’ last four wins have been by two or more goals so you should have confidence in backing the Gers to win big. CLICK HERE to back Rangers to win with -1 handicap with Sky Bet It’s also worth taking a look at the cards market. There’s little value right now but odds could drift before kick-off. Sparta picked up four cards at the weekend, I wouldn’t rule out them matching that figure on Thursday. Score prediction: Rangers 3-1 Sparta Prague (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1530 BST (23/11/21)