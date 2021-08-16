Our football team pick out their best bets for Thursday's action in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.
1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Rapid Vienna v West Ham at 6/5 (General)
1pt Bayer Leverkusen to win and BTTS v Celtic at 15/8 (bet365)
1pt Tottenham to win with -2 goal handicap v NS Mura at 13/8 (PaddyPower, Betfair)
1pt Leicester to win and BTTS v Legia Warsaw at 21/10 (General)
1pt Rangers to win with -1 goal handicap v Sparta Prague at 12/5 (Unibet)
I expect the hosts to try and stay in the game for as long as possible to give themselves a chance against a better unit, making UNDER 2.5 GOALS a solid play at odds-against.
West Ham have limited opponents to few chances in the Europa League this term, allowing an average of 0.98 expected goals against (xGA) per game, and have conceded just two times.
A purposefully weakened team should hinder the Hammers going forward, too, which would only help our cause further.
Score prediction: Rapid Vienna 0-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1030 BST (23/11/21)
The German side hammered the Hoops away from home with an xG total of 3.54 to Celtic’s 1.78.
But, I reckon Celtic will make a game of it and grab at least one goal on Thursday night.
Leverkusen have mustered only two clean sheets from their last eight games in all competitions, while Celtic have averaged an expected goals total of 2.31 in European competition this season.
Form says you should back BAYER LEVERKUSEN TO WIN & BTTS 'YES' at 15/8.
Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct at 1730 BST (23/11/21)
I'm happy to back TOTTENHAM TO WIN WITH A -2 GOAL HANDICAP in Slovenia.
NS Mura proved to be a poor team in the reverse fixture and are hardly performing well in their domestic league, stuck in mid-table with a disappointing goals against record (conceded 22 in 16 games).
Spurs, on the other hand, started to show signs of upside under Conte at the weekend, creating 2.36 expected goals for (xGF) after falling behind on the brink of half-time.
This represents a good chance to keep the momentum going, making a wide-margin away win the way to go.
Score prediction: NS Mura 0-4 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)
Odds correct at 1230 BST (23/11/21)
Seven of Leicester’s last nine matches in all competitions have seen both teams hit the net with the East Midlanders last keeping a clean sheet 10 games ago.
Legia have found the net in five of their last six matches, even when five of those matches were losses. Like Leicester, they’ve also scored in three of their four Europa League group matches this season.
LEICESTER TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at a general price of 21/10 is very tempting.
Score prediction: Leicester 3-1 Legia Warsaw (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1130 BST (23/11/21)
RANGERS, who have won five of their last nine and are in front of their own fans, should easily get revenge on their opponents.
The -1 HANDICAP is very tempting considering Sparta’s last two losses have been by a four-goal and three-goal margin.
Three of Rangers’ last four wins have been by two or more goals so you should have confidence in backing the Gers to win big.
It’s also worth taking a look at the cards market. There’s little value right now but odds could drift before kick-off. Sparta picked up four cards at the weekend, I wouldn’t rule out them matching that figure on Thursday.
Score prediction: Rangers 3-1 Sparta Prague (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1530 BST (23/11/21)
