After landing 10 winners on Saturday, returning 11.4 points profit, our football tipsters return with their best bets for Tuesday's Champions League and Sky Bet EFL action.
2pts Chelsea to beat Malmo to nil at 17/20 (BetVictor)
2pts Wigan to beat Fleetwood at 11/10 (General)
2pts 28+ total match shots in Atalanta v Man Utd at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt e.w. Joshua Kimmich to score first in Bayern v Benfica at 25/1 (bet365 1/3 1-98)
1pt Luton to beat Middlesbrough at 11/8 (William Hill)
Chelsea themselves have won two of three without conceding, and given the way in which they have hit form recently, backing CHELSEA TO WIN TO NIL looks too good to turn down at a best price of 17/20 and 5/6 generally.
With Malmo's attacking output incredibly low, rarely bothering their opponents, and Chelsea's defence looking back to their best, a clean sheet looks highly likely.
Couple that with Chelsea's attack firing despite missing key players, and a Malmo defence that has really struggled, and this bet looks a no-brainer.
Score prediction: Malmo 0-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 1340 BST (29/10/21)
Joe Townsend
This may look like a meeting of mid-table Sky Bet Championship sides, but LUTON are a club on the rise.
Pinpointed by Liam Kelly during the last international break as a team to watch, the Hatters have continued to progress under Nathan Jones since then.
According to Infogol's xG-powered performance-based table Luton's performances warrant a top-four spot, rather than their actual position of 10th - a place above Neil Warnock's Middlesborough.
Combined with just one home loss, and back-to-back defeats for Boro, a LUTON WIN is worth backing at a standout best price of 11/8.
Score prediction: Luton 2-0 Middlesbrough (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1630 BST (29/10/21)
Joe Townsend
WIGAN are Sky Bet League One's best away team, winning five of their six fixtures - the main reason they're second in the table.
Leam Richardson's were edged out 2-1 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on opening day, but since then have won all of their league games on the road.
What is more, they have scored 14 goals, conceding just once.
Struggling Fleetwood are the fourth-worst side in League One on their own patch and have won just one of eight matches all told.
At odds-against, WIGAN WIN is strongly advised.
Score prediction: Fleetwood 0-2 Wigan (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)
Odds correct at 1630 BST (29/10/21)
This game should bring entertainment. A five-goal thriller at Old Trafford saw plenty of efforts on goal - 35 in total - and there is value in backing a repeat of a decent total.
Atalanta average 15 shots per game in Serie A while Manchester United are at 16 in the Premier League.
For United, they concede 12.7 shots per league game - a high figure compared to the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City - and that jumps up to 13.4 in away games.
At a price of 5/4 with Sky Bet, we're taking 28+ TOTAL MATCH SHOTS.
Score prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct at 0940 BST (01/11/21)
It's a surprise to see how much the odds underestimate JOSHUA KIMMICH in front of goal. For that reason, we're taking the 25/1 each-way on KIMMICH TO SCORE FIRST.
He delivered a winner at the same anytime odds earlier in the season and his underlying numbers highlight his impact. The midfielder is posting over one shot per game with an xG per 95 minutes figure of 0.16.
Kimmich has had four efforts in the Champions League with three of those on target. One came against Benfica with two in their only home European game so far - that being a 5-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.
Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Benfica (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1140 GMT (01/11/21)
