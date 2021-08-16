After landing 10 winners on Saturday, returning 11.4 points profit, our football tipsters return with their best bets for Tuesday's Champions League and Sky Bet EFL action.

Tuesday best bets: Champions League, Championship, EFL 2pts Chelsea to beat Malmo to nil at 17/20 (BetVictor) 2pts Wigan to beat Fleetwood at 11/10 (General) 2pts 28+ total match shots in Atalanta v Man Utd at 5/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt e.w. Joshua Kimmich to score first in Bayern v Benfica at 25/1 (bet365 1/3 1-98) 1pt Luton to beat Middlesbrough at 11/8 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook SELECTED TIPS ONLY - visit full match previews for all tips

Safer Gambling Week 2021

Malmo v Chelsea Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Malmo 18/1 | Draw 13/2 | Chelsea 1/7 Read Jake Osgathorpe's full preview Chelsea themselves have won two of three without conceding, and given the way in which they have hit form recently, backing CHELSEA TO WIN TO NIL looks too good to turn down at a best price of 17/20 and 5/6 generally. With Malmo's attacking output incredibly low, rarely bothering their opponents, and Chelsea's defence looking back to their best, a clean sheet looks highly likely. Couple that with Chelsea's attack firing despite missing key players, and a Malmo defence that has really struggled, and this bet looks a no-brainer. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win to nil with Sky Bet Score prediction: Malmo 0-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1340 BST (29/10/21)

Fleetwood v Wigan Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Fleetwood 13/5 | Draw 23/10 | Wigan 1/1 Joe Townsend WIGAN are Sky Bet League One's best away team, winning five of their six fixtures - the main reason they're second in the table. Leam Richardson's were edged out 2-1 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on opening day, but since then have won all of their league games on the road. What is more, they have scored 14 goals, conceding just once. Struggling Fleetwood are the fourth-worst side in League One on their own patch and have won just one of eight matches all told. At odds-against, WIGAN WIN is strongly advised. CLICK HERE to back Wigan to win with Sky Bet Score prediction: Fleetwood 0-2 Wigan (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1630 BST (29/10/21)