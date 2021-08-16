Our football team pick out their best bets for Wednesday's action in the Champions League.

Wednesday's best bets: Champions League 2pts Manchester City -3 on the corner handicap v PSG at Evens (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Liverpool to beat Porto at evens (Unibet) 1.5pts Both Teams Over 1.5 Cards in Sporting Lisbon v Dortmund at 13/10 (Betfair) 1pt Hans Vanaken to score anytime in Brugge v RB Leipzig at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook SELECTED TIPS ONLY - visit full match previews for all tips

Liverpool v Porto Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Liverpool 10/11 | Draw 13/5 | Porto 29/10 CLICK HERE to read Jake Osgathorpe's full preview Across their last five meetings, the last of which was as recent as 2018, Klopp's men have won 16-2 on aggregate. Based on xG, Liverpool have won those five games 12.66 - 3.72, averaging 2.53 xGF and 0.74 xGA per game against Wednesday's opponents. To put it kindly, the Reds have Porto's number, and that means the price available for a LIVERPOOL WIN just looks too big, even given the situation in the group. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win with Sky Bet For context, the Reds were a best price of 4/5 to win in Portugal, so to be a bigger price at Anfield - which will be rocking - seems an overreaction to potential team news and motivation. Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Porto (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1120 GMT (23/11/21)

"Carrick won't perform a miracle, I'm going for Villarreal" | Champions League Best Bets: Matchday 5

Manchester City v PSG Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Man City 8/13 | Draw 16/5 | PSG 4/1 CLICK HERE to read Jake Pearson's full preview 37% of PSG’s shots have come from outside the box this season, compared to City’s league-low of 29%. This improves the likelihood of the shots being on target, and therefore resulting in a corner. Guardiola’s side are expected to win more corners than PSG, and quite comfortably, which makes backing MANCHESTER CITY -3 ON THE CORNER HANDICAP at a price of even money a very appealing bet. CLICK HERE to back Man City -3 on the corner handicap with Sky Bet Consider also that when these two met in Paris, Manchester City won the corner battle 10-2, as well as the fact that this selection would have landed in nine of City’s Premier League matches this season. Score prediction: Manchester City 1-1 PSG (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1710 GMT (22/11/21)

Club Brugge v RB Leipzig Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV Channel: BT Sport Extra

Club Brugge 21/10 | Draw 11/4 | RB Leipzig 23/20 Jake Osgathorpe Club Brugge were seen as rank outsiders in a competitive Champions League group alongside Manchester City, PSG and RB Leipzig, but they have a realistic chance of at the very least ensuring the play European football in the New Year. Their sole win in the competition so far came against Wednesday's opponents RB Leipzig in Germany, and while they have been thrashed in back-to-back games by Manchester City, this Leipzig team is some way off that level. Jesse March's side have had major issues on the road this term, losing three and drawing three of their six away Bundesliga games, while losing both UCL away matches. They need a result as much as Brugge do if they are to have any chance of playing European football come 2022, so we should be in for an open encounter with plenty of goals. With little value in backing goals though, attentions turn to the goalscorer market, where a Brugge player stands out. HANS VANAKEN TO SCORE ANYTIME is the selection, with the Belgian proving to be at home at this level having already scored three times in four games in the UCL. CLICK HERE to back Hans Vanaken to score anytime with Sky Bet He has managed a goal against all three group opponents and is averaging 0.45 xG/95 in Europe's elite competition. In a game that should be end-to-end, Vanaken provides a good value goalscorer bet at 7/2. Score prediction: Club Brugge 2-2 RB Leipzig (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1630 GMT (23/11/21)

Sporting Lisbon v Dortmund Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: BT Sport Extra

Sporting Lisbon 8/5 | Draw 5/2 | Dortmund 8/5 Jake Osgathorpe The way Group C has panned out makes this a massive game for both Sporting Lisbon and Dortmund. Both sides sit second behind Ajax, tied on six points with Dortmund ahead thanks to head-to-head record due to their 1-0 win in the reverse game. There is a lot at stake here which immediately makes me look towards the card markets, and given the appointment of Spaniard Carlos del Cerro Grande, backing BOTH TEAMS OVER 1.5 CARDS via the Bet Builder appeals greatly. Grande has dished out an average of 5.07 cards per game this season, and hit six in the Barcelona derby at the weekend. He isn't shy of dishing them out. Sporting have been shown an average of 2.0 cards per game in the Champions League and 3.0 per game domestically, while Dortmund have seen 1.5 cards per game in the UCL 2.0 in the Bundesliga. Both sides receive plenty of cards, we have a good refereeing appointment and the bet landed in the reverse fixture, making this a cracking bet at the prices with the stakes raised. Score prediction: Sporting Lisbon 1-1 Dortmund (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1650 GMT (22/11/21)