Finland 0-0 Wales: Wilson misses penalty in stalemate

Wilson was presented with a glorious opportunity after 25 minutes to hand Wales a morale-boosting victory ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

Brennan Johnson’s trickery had created the chance but Wilson’s kick was too close to Finland goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson, who guessed correctly to his right on his debut.

Substitute Rubin Colwill also spurned a close-range opportunity and not even the late arrival of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale could reward Wales’ increasing superiority.