Finland 0-0 Wales: Wilson misses penalty in stalemate

Wales were left to rue Harry Wilson’s poor penalty in 0-0 friendly draw with Finland in Helsinki.
Wilson was presented with a glorious opportunity after 25 minutes to hand Wales a morale-boosting victory ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.
Brennan Johnson’s trickery had created the chance but Wilson’s kick was too close to Finland goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson, who guessed correctly to his right on his debut.
Substitute Rubin Colwill also spurned a close-range opportunity and not even the late arrival of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale could reward Wales’ increasing superiority.
Wales had been hit by a raft of withdrawals ahead of their second visit to Helsinki in the space of 12 months.
Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, David Brooks and Neco Williams were among several players ruled out by injury, while goalkeeper Adam Davies had tested positive for coronavirus.
Kieffer Moore, who scored the late winner when Wales won a Nations League clash in Helsinki last September, was deemed a close contact of Davies and was also unavailable.
Bale was named among the substitutes, with interim boss Robert Page mindful of those two World Cup qualifiers.