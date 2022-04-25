Europe's third ranked club competition, the Europa Conference League, is also at the semi-final stage, and Feyenoord meet Marseille on Thursday. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game.

Feyenoord Rotterdam and Olympique Marseille are two very recognisable names among European football who have both tasted continental success in their histories. Both will see this competition as a great opportunity to add to their hauls, and we should get a fiercely contested two-legged affair, with both teams high in quality. The Dutch side needed an excellent second leg (3-1 win) against Slavia Prague to progress, while Marseille were always in control of proceedings against PAOK. Feyenoord and Marseille couldn't have had contrasting journey's to this point, with the club from Rotterdam starting in the second qualifying round of the UECL, while Marseille came through the Europa League path, finishing third in their group behind Galatasaray and Lazio.

The tournament now means the same for both though, and the first wager in the first leg is to back UNDER 2.5 GOALS at an odds against price. While a glance at Feyenoord's UECL games will make this bet seem an odd one (their matches have seen 38 goals in 10 games), they are yet to face a team as solid defensively as Marseille - or be in such a high-pressure game. The French side have allowed an average of just 0.98 xGA per Ligue 1 game this term, conceded an impressive 0.85 xGA per Europa League game and are yet to concede multiple goals in any of their Conference League games. Jorge Sampaoli, usually renowned for his expansive, fast-paced football, has the French side very well organised, meaning even a free-flowing Feyenoord attack will find it difficult to breach them. The Dutch side themselves have shown plenty of solidity domestically this term, allowing just 0.90 xGA per game in the Eredivise, meaning defences could be on top in this first leg as the teams 'feel eachother out'.

Our second wager is a smaller stakes play on MARSEILLE TO WIN DRAW NO BET. I think the market is underestimating the French side, suggesting there is very little between the team currently sitting second in Ligue 1 and the third best team in the Netherlands. OM have proven to be the second best team in a increasingly competitive French top flight (albeit outside of PSG), yet the market only makes them slightly better than their Dutch counterparts. I think that is wrong, meaning this first leg price is off, which has me wanting to get the visitors onside. Ask yourself this question; how much better are Ajax than Marseille? The reason for that conundrum is because, when Ajax played at De Kuip in mid-December, they went off as 5/6 favourites. Here, Marseille are a best-priced 23/10... Those prices imply that Ajax had a 54.5% chance of winning, whereas Marseille have just a 30.3% chance. I don't think the gap between those two sides is as big as what the odds suggest, meaning there is some value in siding with the French side. Though, rather than wading in on them to just win the game, we can get 7/5 about them winning with our stakes returned if the game ends all square. That'll do me. And let's face it, this is the stiffest test Feyenoord will have faced all season bar Ajax and PSV, with it being by far their toughest match in this UECL so far.

