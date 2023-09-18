Feyenoord v Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt Igor Paixão 2+ shots on target at 13/5 (Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Feyenoord will be beyond pleased with their Champions League draw. They join Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Tuesday's opponents Celtic in Group E. Home contests against the latter two mentioned there will be vital for their chances of progression. Six points that will be viewed as a must as they look to avoid passing up the opportunity to make the most of the situation presented to them. In Celtic, they take on a side who haven't convinced this season. Beaten by Kilmarnock in the cup and held at home to St. Johnstone days later, their derby victory over Rangers failed to inspire either in what was a game of poor quality. It's hard to disagree with the odds available for this contest, with the hosts rightfully made a short price favourite. This is a side who have been utterly dominant in attack so far.

What are the best bets? I was tempted in by the 13/8 price on Feyenoord (-1 handicap), but a bit of team news has opened up value elsewhere. With a best price of 13/5 available, taking IGOR PAIXÃO 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back Igor Paixão 2+ shots on target with Sky Bet Star striker Santiago Giménez - who has six goals in his opening five league matches - is serving a one-match European suspension but boss Arne Slot isn't too worried given the other options available. "After today, there may be a few options added," he told NU. "Ondrej Lingr could do it. I think Igor Paixão is the first one that comes to mind. Luka Ivanusec is also possible. We have to see exactly how Celtic play." The fact that he uses the phrase "first one that comes to mind" strongly suggests that he'll be playing centrally in this game. Even if not, he'll take up his usual spot on the wing. Paixão has posted at least two shots in each of his five league outings with a total of 20 across that period. It's worth noting that the one game with just the two saw him taken off in the 55th minute as they were well ahead. They should be on the front foot throughout and will see opportunities to score. With Paixão around the 2/1 marker, the value comes in backing him to see a couple of efforts on target.

BuildABet @ 22/1 Igor Paixão 2+ shots on target

Luka Ivanušec 2+ shots on target

Feyenoord (-1 handicap) to win

5+ Feyenoord corners CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Both Paixão and Luka Ivanušec should be heavily involved in the attacks for the home side. Paixão has 20 shots in his opening five league games of the campaign while Ivanusec has seen two in each of his two starts since a summer switch from Dinamo Zagreb. This is a Feyenoord side filled with goals as recent outings have highlighted. They've scored five in each of their last three contests winning each by at least a four-goal margin. It's hardly a surprise that they took plenty of corners across that three-game stretch. In total, 22 were awarded in their favour. Score prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Team news As mentioned above, the hosts will be without Giménez as he serves a suspension. Ayase Ueda is also out, meaning that Slot will have to look elsewhere for central forwards on Tuesday night. For the away side, Cameron Carter-Vickers is closing in on a return but remains unlikely to feature here. Brendan Rodgers has a plenty of options across his squad.

Predicted line-ups Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Timber; Minteh, Stengs, Ivanušec, Paixão Celtic: Hart; Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate, Furuhashi, Maeda