Fernandinho: Manchester City midfielder named on Premier League released list

Sporting Life take a look at some of the big-name players on the Premier League released list, and who could be available on a free transfer this summer.
The Premier League released list, which was published on Friday, has included Fernandinho alongside team-mates Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, who have already confirmed moves to Barcelona.
However, the list is not definitive with players still potentially signing new contracts with their respective clubs before the expirations of their existing deals.
There has been no official announcement from Manchester City on Fernandinho's departure, but the 36-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of June and his name has been included on the release list.
Fernandinho also posted a ‘Thank You’ message to Manchester City fans on social media.
The Brazilian has been a huge part of Manchester City’s meteoric rise, and with Sergio Aguero also leaving the club to join Barcelona, it does feel like the end of an era for City.
Where Fernandinho might go next is unclear, but he remains one of, if not the best, defensive midfielder in the Premier League, and will certainly not be short of offers.
David Luiz is arguably the biggest name set to leave Arsenal when his contract expires, with the Brazilian defender struggling for game time under Mikel Arteta. Singed for a fee in the region of £8m from Chelsea, Luiz has never really settled in at Arsenal, with his trademark erratic defending style costing his tea more goals than it has saved them.
This looks like it could be the end for Luiz in the Premier League, with teams all too aware of his defensive lapses.
Robbie Brady was a club-record signing when he joined Burnley from Norwich in 2017, setting the Clarets back £13m. The Republic of Ireland international has shown flashes of the ability he possesses during his time at Turf Moor, but his game time has been limited by a series of injuries, making only 21 starts since suffering a serious knee problem in December 2017.
There will likely be plenty of suitors in the bottom half of the Premier League, as well as the top half of the Championship.
Gary Cahill is one of 22 Crystal Palace players on the release list, with other high-profile names including Nathaniel Clyne, Scott Dann, Wayne Hennessey, James McCarthy, Patrick Van Aanholt and Andros Townsend.
Newcastle’s Andy Carroll is also on the list, as are Theo Walcott, Yannick Bolasie and Josh King of Everton.
Fabian Balbuena’s time at West Ham also looks to be coming to an end, while Paulo Gazzaniga is arguably the biggest name to leave Tottenham.
Southampton revealed recently that Ryan Bertrand would be leaving the club on a free at the end of the season, while Tom Heaton will also leave Aston Villa.
Sheffield United will be without the services of Phil Jagielka, John Lundstrum and Jack Rodwell next season, while Manchester United third-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero is also available on a free transfer.
Eric Garcia is the other notable name to leave Manchester City, with the Spanish defender already having joined Sergio Aguero at Barcelona.
