Manchester United have agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign Bruno Fernandes as their long-running pursuit of the Portugal midfielder nears a conclusion.
United confirmed a deal was in place, subject to a medical and personal terms, a day after making a significant breakthrough in talks with Sporting over a fee for the 25-year-old, who is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number one target in the January window.
"Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes," a club statement said. "A further announcement will be made in due course."
United will pay an initial 55 million euros (£46.6million), with a further 10 million euros (£8.5million) dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances by the player.
Fernandes has 19 caps for Portugal and helped them win the Nations League last summer.
The final bill could rise by a further 15 million euros (£12.7million) based on a number of further clauses based on Fernandes' achievements over the long term.
United are expected to give a four-and-a-half year deal to Fernandes, who will boost a midfield short on numbers following the departures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera, as well as long-term injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.
They will be signing a player who has scored 64 goals in 137 appearances for Sporting since joining from Sampdoria in 2017.
United are also close to signing young Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.
The 20-year-old, who missed Southend's 3-1 defeat to Doncaster on Tuesday night as he had a medical with an unnamed club, will join United's development squad if a deal is concluded.
Bishop, a member of the England Under-20s squad at last summer's tournament in Toulon, has made 39 appearances for Southend since making his debut in December 2017.
As they close on two signings, United could still move on some players in the final hours of the transfer window.
Solskjaer on Tuesday played down suggestions that Marcos Rojo was close to joining former club Estudiantes on loan, but it is understood a deal remains a possibility.
Rojo, 29, has made only nine appearances for United this season.
Facts about Fernandes: Five things
Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at United's newest recruit.
- The pursuit of the Premier League
The midfielder has openly spoken of his desire to move to England to represent a Premier League side. In an interview with GQ in August last year, he said: "It was and is my goal to play in England. Sporting know that, everyone knows that." That dream was nearly realised during the 2019 summer transfer window when United began their quest to sign him and Tottenham also followed up their interest in the player with several bids, but all were deemed insufficient by Sporting and the move never materialised.
- Self-assured at Sampdoria
Fernandes raised eyebrows at Serie A side Sampdoria when reportedly demanding the number 10 shirt upon his arrival in 2016. The number had long been associated with club great and current Italy manager Roberto Mancini, leaving the new signing with sizeable boots to fill to justify his insistence that he wear the jersey. Fernandes continued to wear the number 10 when representing his native Portugal in the 2016 Olympics, starting every game until their quarter-final exit and confirming his intent to establish himself in an attacking playmaker role.
- Primeira Liga prominence
Since the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign no Primeira Liga player has bettered Fernandes in terms of goal involvement, with the midfielder having contributed to 67 goals. He is also unbeaten on shots attempted with 271 efforts and shots on target - racking up 114. In addition, Fernandes has scored nine goals from outside the box and created 239 chances across the same time period, again more than any other player in the Portuguese top flight.
- European excellence
Fernandes scored 32 goals across all competitions last season and either contributed to or scored 33 in league matches alone. The latter tally outdoes any other midfielder across Europe's top leagues, including the likes of the German Bundesliga, the Spanish LaLiga, the Italian Serie A and the English Premier League.
- Sporting spell almost cut short
Fernandes was one of several Sporting players that attempted to terminate their own contracts after a group of 50 supporters attacked the squad and vandalised the training ground when the club failed to qualify for the Champions League on the last day of the 2017/18 season. Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Gelson Martins, Ruben Ribeiro, Bas Dost and Daniel Podence all opted to to join Fernandes in leaving the club. Bruno De Carvalho, Sporting's president at the time, was later charged with inciting the attack by the Portuguese Public Ministry and ousted from his role. His departure persuaded Fernandes to reverse his attempted rescission and stay put.
JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW
With Deadline Day fast approaching, stick with Sporting Life for all the latest transfer news, with our live daily blog here and done deals for the month available here.
We will be providing live coverage on Friday ahead of the 2300 GMT deadline, keeping you across all the completed transfers across the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC
Related football links
- Transfer Window: Latest updates
- January Window: Done deals
- Laura Woods column: Here's to you, Allan
- Spurs transfers: Still to be done?
- What do Man City need?
- What impact will Augustin make at Leeds?
- Bruno Fernandes: What United will gain
- Super 6: Enter NOW!
- Fantasy Football: Pick your team now!
- Football results