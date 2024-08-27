Federico Chiesa: Liverpool’s shock transfer interest, and why it raises so many questions

Liverpool have decided not to pursue a No. 6 in this summer transfer window despite their clear need for one.

The club’s recruitment strategy has always leaned towards an elitist approach - it's either their primary target or nothing at all. Anthony Gordon of Newcastle was widely appreciated but deemed unfeasible, further fitting this pattern. So, it is now surprising to see the Reds strongly linked with a move for Federico Chiesa. The Italian winger has fallen out of favour at Juventus, with new coach Thiago Motta excluding him from the squad for the first two games of the season. This situation has prompted Liverpool to consider him as an option to strengthen their attack.

Chiesa is certainly a recognisable name, but in today’s data-driven era, many questions arise. His injury record in recent years is concerning, having missed 46 matches in the last three seasons - largely due to a cruciate ligament tear. Since returning from that long lay-off, Chiesa hasn’t quite regained his previous form. His career seems to have stalled before it could truly take off, making Liverpool’s interest all the more surprising. Federico Chiesa Transfer Value - what is he worth now? According to our Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) model, Chiesa is valued at €27.6 million.

The attacker is contracted with Juventus until next summer and is ranked as the 10th most valuable Italian player on our site. What could Chiesa add to Liverpool? Before delving into how Chiesa would fit in at Liverpool, let's consider the player himself. The 26-year-old is a versatile wide forward, effective on both flanks and less so down the middle. Predominantly right-footed, Chiesa isn’t the strongest passer on his weaker side, but he’s confident in using both feet to finish. When deployed on the right wing, he focuses on delivering driven crosses to feet, which are more accurate and effective than his lofted crosses - which tend to overshoot his teammates. On the left wing, Chiesa prefers to push closer to the goal line and cut back, resulting in higher expected assists (xA) on this side.

He also excels in working with players who make under-lapping runs. Some of his best passes are threaded between the opposing full-back and centre-back - a tactic that Arne Slot’s Liverpool utilised successfully during pre-season. Chiesa's agility, with and without the ball, is another key strength. He’s an adept dribbler, easily weaving past opponents and making it difficult for defenders to anticipate his moves with his quick feints. However, his explosive acceleration has diminished in recent years, especially since that ACL injury. Liverpool's attack is already well-stocked, making it unlikely that Chiesa would displace Mohamed Salah or Luis Diaz anytime soon. On the surface, the Italian might appear to be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition. However, he would also represent a shift in Liverpool’s transfer philosophy, which traditionally focuses on bringing in the right player or none at all. Transfers can have both positive and negative impacts on a squad, and while a €14 million move might seem tempting for a player of Chiesa’s talent, his ability to adapt to the Premier League remains uncertain. It would take a great coach to make this transfer a success.