Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he has no doubts over his decision to appoint Danny Ward as first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Ward made just his second Premier League appearance in over four years for the Foxes in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Brentford after Kasper Schmeichel’s departure to Ligue 1 side Nice. Rodgers said Daniel Iversen would also be challenging for the role last week when Schmeichel ended his 11-year stay at the King Power Stadium before handing Ward the number one jersey for his side’s Premier League opener.

When asked if his mind was made up over his number one this season, Rodgers said: “It is yes, very much so. “I’ve always said, and the guys that have been here during my time will tell you what I’ve always said about Danny Ward, I feel he’s a number one goalkeeper. “He’s got the number one shirt and I think you’ve seen (against Brentford) his presence. He was commanding the box, came for crosses, he’s very good with his feet.”