Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Danny Ward in action for Leicester

Fantasy football: Brendan Rodgers happy to make Danny Ward first-choice goalkeeper

By Sporting Life
12:19 · MON August 08, 2022

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he has no doubts over his decision to appoint Danny Ward as first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Ward made just his second Premier League appearance in over four years for the Foxes in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Brentford after Kasper Schmeichel’s departure to Ligue 1 side Nice.

Rodgers said Daniel Iversen would also be challenging for the role last week when Schmeichel ended his 11-year stay at the King Power Stadium before handing Ward the number one jersey for his side’s Premier League opener.

Danny Ward's fantasy football prices

  • FPL: £4.0m
  • Sky: £6.1m

When asked if his mind was made up over his number one this season, Rodgers said: “It is yes, very much so.

“I’ve always said, and the guys that have been here during my time will tell you what I’ve always said about Danny Ward, I feel he’s a number one goalkeeper.

“He’s got the number one shirt and I think you’ve seen (against Brentford) his presence. He was commanding the box, came for crosses, he’s very good with his feet.”

Transfer Blog

Ward, who helped Huddersfield win top-flight promotion during a season-long loan spell in 2016-17, has had his patience tested after serving as back-up for former Foxes skipper Schmeichel since joining from Liverpool in 2018.

“He deserves the opportunity to play,” Rodgers added. “We’ve got a young goalkeeper in behind him in Daniel Iversen, who’s done very well out on loan, so he’s there.

“And ideally if we were to bring someone else in it would be a number three so I could get our young Polish goalkeeper Jakub (Stolarczyk) out on loan, because I think he’s going to be outstanding, but he needs to play.”

Ward looked the part when called on against Brentford and was faultless for both the Londoners’ goals as they fought back from 2-0 down to snatch a point.

Our latest picks for fantasy football

More fantasy football content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS