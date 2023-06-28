Sporting Life
Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho set to make RB Leipzig loan move after quiet season at Liverpool

By Sporting Life
16:09 · WED June 28, 2023

Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho is set to complete a loan move to RB Leipzig but the prospect of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai swiftly moving in the opposite direction is currently unlikely.

The Bundesliga club have been pursuing Carvalho for some time and it is understood they initially wanted an option to buy permanently.

However, Jurgen Klopp was not prepared to countenance that but he does want the 20-year-old to gain more first-team experience after he made just 21 appearances, most of them as substitute, in his first season after joining from Fulham.

Completely separate to the Carvalho deal, the PA news agency reports Liverpool have had a meeting with Hungary international Szoboszlai’s representatives but as yet he remains one of many options Klopp is hoping to bring in to reinforce his midfield.

It is understood the 22-year-old has a buyout clause in the region of 70million euros (£60.5million) which expires on Friday but Liverpool have not made any move in relation to that, although that does not rule out them subsequently trying to negotiate a lower fee with Leipzig.

FOOTBALL TIPS