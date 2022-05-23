Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Carvalho, out of contract this summer, was set for a move o Anfield four months ago
Carvalho, out of contract this summer, was set for a move o Anfield four months ago

Fabio Carvalho: Liverpool sign Fulham forward

By Sporting Life
10:11 · MON May 23, 2022

Liverpool have completed the signing of Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho having failed in a bid to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield in January.

The Portuguese teenager, who is understood to have signed a five-year contract, will officially join on July 1.

Carvalho, out of contract this summer, was set for a move four months ago on deadline day when a £5million deal was agreed with the Sky Bet Championship winners but the transfer window closed without a medical and formal paperwork being concluded.

However, with a number of overseas clubs starting to show interest post-January, Liverpool were keen to avoid being dragged into an auction for the player when his contract expired.

Carvalho scored 10 goals in 36 league matches this season from an expected goals (xG) total of 9.55.

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog
Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog

Therefore they subsequently agreed that in addition to the initial fee they would pay a further £2.7m in add-ons and attach a 20 percent sell-on clause to secure the player’s future ahead of the end of the season.

Those terms mirror the ones set by a tribunal over the signing of another Cottagers youngster Harvey Elliott in the summer of 2019, a transfer which was much more acrimonious.

The strained relationship between the two clubs as a result of that deal was improved by the transfer Harry Wilson to Craven Cottage last summer and Liverpool were impressed with the co-operation they received from Fulham’s owner Tony Khan and chief executive Alistair Mackintosh during the Carvalho negotiations.

That led to Fulham granting permission to visit Liverpool’s AXA training complex to meet manager Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, have his medical and agree personal terms.

Klopp is understood to highly value the player’s versatility, skill set and personality and his status as a home-grown player due his development at Craven Cottage is an important factor as Liverpool look to freshen up an ageing squad.

Liam Kelly's data-driven 'alternative' Premier League Team of the Season for 2021/22
ALSO READ: Liam Kelly's data-driven 'alternative' Premier League Team of the Season for 2021/22

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS