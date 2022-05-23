The Portuguese teenager, who is understood to have signed a five-year contract, will officially join on July 1.

Carvalho, out of contract this summer, was set for a move four months ago on deadline day when a £5million deal was agreed with the Sky Bet Championship winners but the transfer window closed without a medical and formal paperwork being concluded.

However, with a number of overseas clubs starting to show interest post-January, Liverpool were keen to avoid being dragged into an auction for the player when his contract expired.

Carvalho scored 10 goals in 36 league matches this season from an expected goals (xG) total of 9.55.