Stevenage booked a fourth-round trip to Stoke as Villa’s awful run in the competition continued. Since losing the 2015 final 4-0 to Arsenal their only win has come in a third-round replay against Wycombe in 2016.

Leander Dendoncker was sent off for hauling down Campbell in the box for the penalty as Villa collapsed following Morgan Sanson’s first-half opener.

Dean Campbell’s 90th-minute winner came just two minutes after Jamie Reid levelled from the spot as Boro grabbed a sensational 2-1 victory at Villa Park.

In Manchester, Riyad Mahrez struck twice as City eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.

Three of the champions’ goals in a one-sided encounter at the Etihad Stadium came in a 15-minute spell late in the first half as Mahrez, Julian Alvarez – from the penalty spot – and Phil Foden all found the target.

Mahrez added a fourth with City’s second penalty of the afternoon five minutes from time.

It was City’s second win over the out-of-form Londoners in the space of four days and piled on the frustration for their manager Graham Potter.

After a run of just one win in seven in all competitions, Chelsea supporters booed their side and were also heard chanting the names of former owner Roman Abramovich and ex-manager Thomas Tuchel.

City have no such concerns and, as well as looking to reel Arsenal in at the top of the Premier League, could now be hosting them in the fourth round – if the Gunners can see off Oxford on Monday.