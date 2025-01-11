FA Cup third round review: Liverpool beat Accrington 4-0 as Trent Alexander-Arnold scores stunner

Six days after his defending came in for fierce criticism in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Alexander-Arnold showed what he could do at the other end of the pitch with a brilliant goal at Anfield.

Diogo Jota had finished off a swift counter-attack to give Liverpool the lead on 29 minutes before Alexander-Arnold curled in a sumptuous second on the stroke of half-time.

Jayden Danns made it 3-0 just a few minutes after coming off the bench and fellow substitute Federico Chiesa completed the scoring with his first goal for the club in the 90th minute.

James Justin scored his second brace of the season to help Leicester progress through to the fourth round with a crushing 6-2 victory over QPR.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side produced a professional display after the interval to give the Dutchman his second victory as boss, which could also inject some momentum into the Foxes’ Premier League survival bid.

League One leaders Birmingham scored their fastest FA Cup goal on the way to a 2-1 win over Lincoln.

Winger Ayumu Yokoyama converted Scott Wright’s cross after just 35 seconds and Lyndon Dykes made sure of the win with a superb volley on 77 minutes before Jovon Makama pulled one back from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Wolves survived a late scare to take their place in the next round thanks to a 2-1 win at Bristol City.

Rayan Ait-Nouri stooped to head the visitors in front early on and Rodrigo Gomes soon doubled the lead, only for Scott Twine to score a superb free-kick with the last kick of the first half.

Wolves hit the post twice in the second period but also saw the woodwork come to their rescue when Ross McCrorie headed against the underside of the bar.

Andreas Weimann scored the only goal to give Blackburn a 1-0 win at Championship rivals Middlesbrough.