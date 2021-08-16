Brendan Rodgers’ side, who beat Chelsea in last season’s final, face former boss Claudio Ranieri in one of three all-Premier League ties.

Manchester United will play Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford and high-flying West Ham have a home tie against Leeds.

National League leaders Chesterfield have landed a plum tie at eight-time winners Chelsea, while fellow minnows Yeovil and Kidderminster have home draws against Championship sides Bournemouth and Reading respectively.

The winners of Monday’s second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans will play AFC Wimbledon at home.