Crystal Palace to score 1+ goals: Patrick Vieira's side have shown their ability in attack - finding the net in seven of their last eight games.

Crystal Palace 3+ shots on target: Palace have averaged 3.7 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season - with at least 3+ efforts on target in four of their last five contests.

4+ Crystal Palace corners: Palace average 4.39 corners per league game this season, with Chelsea conceding 4.57. Palace had four corners in the teams' most recent meeting.

20+ booking points each team: Both sides sit in the top five for average fouls per league game and the occasion means we could see cards shown to the two teams.