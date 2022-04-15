Tom Carnduff picks out a stats-based multiple for the FA Cup on Sunday, a Sky Bet RequestABet on Chelsea v Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace to score 1+ goals: Patrick Vieira's side have shown their ability in attack - finding the net in seven of their last eight games.
Crystal Palace 3+ shots on target: Palace have averaged 3.7 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season - with at least 3+ efforts on target in four of their last five contests.
4+ Crystal Palace corners: Palace average 4.39 corners per league game this season, with Chelsea conceding 4.57. Palace had four corners in the teams' most recent meeting.
20+ booking points each team: Both sides sit in the top five for average fouls per league game and the occasion means we could see cards shown to the two teams.
Odds correct at 1600 BST (15/04/22)
