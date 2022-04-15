Sporting Life
Our Sporting Life RAB for Chelsea v Crystal Palace

FA Cup semi-final tips: Chelsea v Crystal Palace RequestABet

By Tom Carnduff
17:11 · FRI April 15, 2022

Tom Carnduff picks out a stats-based multiple for the FA Cup on Sunday, a Sky Bet RequestABet on Chelsea v Crystal Palace.

CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR REQUESTABET

Crystal Palace to score 1+ goals: Patrick Vieira's side have shown their ability in attack - finding the net in seven of their last eight games.

Crystal Palace 3+ shots on target: Palace have averaged 3.7 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season - with at least 3+ efforts on target in four of their last five contests.

4+ Crystal Palace corners: Palace average 4.39 corners per league game this season, with Chelsea conceding 4.57. Palace had four corners in the teams' most recent meeting.

20+ booking points each team: Both sides sit in the top five for average fouls per league game and the occasion means we could see cards shown to the two teams.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace RAB

Odds correct at 1600 BST (15/04/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS