Sheffield United 3-2 Blackburn

Tommy Doyle took matters into his own hands to ensure he will emulate his grandfathers by playing at Wembley after firing Sheffield United into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stunning injury-time winner against Blackburn.

The Manchester City loanee has watched video footage of his paternal grandfather Mike Doyle and maternal grandfather Glyn Pardoe playing at the national stadium for City in the late 1960s and 1970s and he will now join them after his 25-yard thunderbolt earned a dramatic 3-2 quarter-final win at Bramall Lane.

His strike completed a late turnaround as United were heading out, trailing to goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Szmodics, which came either side of Sam Gallagher’s own goal, until the final 10 minutes.

Oli McBurnie got the Blades level in the 81st minute before Doyle’s heroics booked a first FA Cup semi-final spot for the Blades since 2014 in a thrilling tie.

It was harsh on Blackburn, who have still yet to play at the new Wembley, but they will now focus all their attention on their Championship promotion push.

Paul Heckingbottom’s second-placed side are in an even stronger position in the league and the boss said in the build-up to the game that this has the potential to be one of the biggest weeks in the club’s history.