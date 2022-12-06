Stockport v Charlton

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

Stockport are enjoying life in League Two and currently find themselves just five points adrift of the playoff places. Their matches in the league have also been entertaining affairs with over half of their 20 matches producing at least three goals in total.

Meanwhile, Charlton are living dangerously as they’re just seven points away from the relegation zone in League One. The Addicks' problems lie in the defensive department. They have scored the second most goals than any other side in the bottom half of the league standings and their FA Cup matches have been fun to watch, with nine goals being produced across their two such outings.

The first meeting between these two finished all square but was still a compelling clash with four goals being witnessed. Now, they meet again in this FA Cup replay at Edgeley Park and given the Hatters have scored in all but one of their home matches this term and Charlton looking vulnerable at the back, another high-scoring match up looks possible.

Despite not looking defensively sound, Charlton have still managed to score their fair share of goals on the road this term. However, they have just sacked manager Ben Garner and they were booed off in their most recent game, losing 1-0 to a struggling Cheltenham Town.

It’s always difficult to assess how a side will perform under a new manager, but issues aren’t solved overnight and goals look likely in this meeting. As such, the 5/6 available on at least three goals being produced once again looks a standout selection.

Score prediction: Stockport 2-1 Charlton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)