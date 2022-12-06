Some FA Cup second-round replays take place in midweek, and George Gamble picks out best bets from selected matches.
2pts Over 2.5 goals in Stockport v Charlton at 5/6 (10Bet)
2pts Under 2.5 goals in Gillingham v Dag & Red at 10/11 (General)
Stockport are enjoying life in League Two and currently find themselves just five points adrift of the playoff places. Their matches in the league have also been entertaining affairs with over half of their 20 matches producing at least three goals in total.
Meanwhile, Charlton are living dangerously as they’re just seven points away from the relegation zone in League One. The Addicks' problems lie in the defensive department. They have scored the second most goals than any other side in the bottom half of the league standings and their FA Cup matches have been fun to watch, with nine goals being produced across their two such outings.
The first meeting between these two finished all square but was still a compelling clash with four goals being witnessed. Now, they meet again in this FA Cup replay at Edgeley Park and given the Hatters have scored in all but one of their home matches this term and Charlton looking vulnerable at the back, another high-scoring match up looks possible.
Despite not looking defensively sound, Charlton have still managed to score their fair share of goals on the road this term. However, they have just sacked manager Ben Garner and they were booed off in their most recent game, losing 1-0 to a struggling Cheltenham Town.
It’s always difficult to assess how a side will perform under a new manager, but issues aren’t solved overnight and goals look likely in this meeting. As such, the 5/6 available on at least three goals being produced once again looks a standout selection.
Score prediction: Stockport 2-1 Charlton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
League Two strugglers Gillingham are back in action as they welcome Dagenham and Redbridge to Priestfield Stadium for this FA Cup replay.
It’s no secret that goals have been hard to come by for the Gills. They’ve only scored six goals across the 20 matches they have played in League Two and an FA Cup distraction may be just what they need to forget about their league form. The four goals they have scored across their last ten outings have all come in the cup competitions, drawing blanks in all of their previous six League games.
The visitors are still fighting to be in with a shout of the playoffs as they search for promotion to the football league next season. They currently sit four points adrift of those places but will now turn their attention to advancing to the next round of the FA Cup. The Daggers utterly dominated the reverse fixture but were unable to take their chances as it finished all square.
This will be a tougher match for the visitors than the previous tie, but they’ll make it extremely difficult for an already misfiring Gillingham side. It should be competitive but this one could turn into a scrap and the 10/11 available on UNDER 2.5 GOALS being scored makes appeal.
Score prediction: Gillingham 0-1 Dagenham & Redbridge (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 1515 GMT (06/12/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.