Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
FA Cup best bets

FA Cup predictions, tips, best bets and previews: Second-round replays

By George Gamble
15:27 · TUE December 06, 2022

Some FA Cup second-round replays take place in midweek, and George Gamble picks out best bets from selected matches.

Football betting tips: FA Cup

2pts Over 2.5 goals in Stockport v Charlton at 5/6 (10Bet)

2pts Under 2.5 goals in Gillingham v Dag & Red at 10/11 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

Stockport v Charlton

  • Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

Stockport are enjoying life in League Two and currently find themselves just five points adrift of the playoff places. Their matches in the league have also been entertaining affairs with over half of their 20 matches producing at least three goals in total.

Meanwhile, Charlton are living dangerously as they’re just seven points away from the relegation zone in League One. The Addicks' problems lie in the defensive department. They have scored the second most goals than any other side in the bottom half of the league standings and their FA Cup matches have been fun to watch, with nine goals being produced across their two such outings.

The first meeting between these two finished all square but was still a compelling clash with four goals being witnessed. Now, they meet again in this FA Cup replay at Edgeley Park and given the Hatters have scored in all but one of their home matches this term and Charlton looking vulnerable at the back, another high-scoring match up looks possible.

Despite not looking defensively sound, Charlton have still managed to score their fair share of goals on the road this term. However, they have just sacked manager Ben Garner and they were booed off in their most recent game, losing 1-0 to a struggling Cheltenham Town.

It’s always difficult to assess how a side will perform under a new manager, but issues aren’t solved overnight and goals look likely in this meeting. As such, the 5/6 available on at least three goals being produced once again looks a standout selection.

Score prediction: Stockport 2-1 Charlton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Gillingham v Dagenham & Redbridge

  • Kick-off time: 19:15 BST, Thursday

League Two strugglers Gillingham are back in action as they welcome Dagenham and Redbridge to Priestfield Stadium for this FA Cup replay.

It’s no secret that goals have been hard to come by for the Gills. They’ve only scored six goals across the 20 matches they have played in League Two and an FA Cup distraction may be just what they need to forget about their league form. The four goals they have scored across their last ten outings have all come in the cup competitions, drawing blanks in all of their previous six League games.

The visitors are still fighting to be in with a shout of the playoffs as they search for promotion to the football league next season. They currently sit four points adrift of those places but will now turn their attention to advancing to the next round of the FA Cup. The Daggers utterly dominated the reverse fixture but were unable to take their chances as it finished all square.

This will be a tougher match for the visitors than the previous tie, but they’ll make it extremely difficult for an already misfiring Gillingham side. It should be competitive but this one could turn into a scrap and the 10/11 available on UNDER 2.5 GOALS being scored makes appeal.

Score prediction: Gillingham 0-1 Dagenham & Redbridge (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

DELETE CAPTION World Cup cross-sell image - use link https://www.sportinglife.com/football

Odds correct at 1515 GMT (06/12/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS