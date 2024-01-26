FA Cup: Nathan Ake scores late winner as Manchester City beat Tottenham to reach fifth round

Nathan Ake's late winner helped Manchester City knock out Tottenham out of the FA Cup as Friday's other three fourth-round ties all finished level and will require replays.
Pep Guardiola’s side had failed to score in their previous five visits to Spurs’ home and that unwanted record looked set to extend until Ake bundled home from close range after Guglielmo Vicario flapped at Kevin De Bruyne’s corner.
All eyes had been on De Bruyne and Tottenham playmaker James Maddison after a lacklustre first half and while the former helped break the deadlock, it was an uncharacteristic City goal that fired them to a seventh straight win.
Ange Postecoglou’s team could have little complaints and this cup loss means the club’s trophy drought will almost certainly extend into a 17th year.
In the night's other all-Premier League tie, Chelsea were held to a lively goalless draw by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
John McGinn spurned Villa’s best chances in either half, while Emiliano Martinez twice denied Chelsea as Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer found themselves frustrated.
Douglas Luiz looked to have tapped the visitors ahead early on from almost on the goal line, but their delight was curtailed after VAR determined the midfielder had handled as the ball deflected to him off Alfie Gilchrist.
Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made the save of the match in the second half, diving low with a stunning reach to claw Matty Cash’s left-footed piledriver from the foot of the post.
At Ashton Gate, Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest shaded the clearest openings against Championship hosts Bristol City but could not break the deadlock.
Tommy Conway was the Robins' hero against West Ham in round three, scoring in both games, but the young striker missed the target from 10 yards when unmarked, side-footing Anis Mehmeti’s cross wide.
Morgan Gibbs-White's half-time introduction gave Forest the impetus after the interval but Danilo, Chris Wood and Callum Hudson-Odoi all wasted presentable chances to avoid the need for a City Ground replay.
In the night's other tie, Djeidi Gassama scored a late equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday claimed a 1-1 home draw against Coventry to earn a replay.
Summer signing Gassama cut inside to level with a low shot in the 84th minute after Victor Torp had marked his Coventry debut with a stunning opener on the stroke of half-time.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.