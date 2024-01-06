FA Cup: Maidstone upset Stevenage, Newcastle ease past Sunderland

National League South side Maidstone caused the biggest shock in Saturday's third-round FA Cup games, which for the most part went to the fancied sides.

Early kick-offs National League South side Maidstone caused an early shock by beating Stevenage 1-0 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup. The lowest ranked team remaining in the competition from the sixth tier of the footballing pyramid sprang the only surprise among the early matches, beating the Sky Bet League One high-fliers at the Gallagher Stadium. A Sam Corne penalty just before the break decided the game, and put the minnows in the hat for the fourth round for the first time in their history.

YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT!



WE ARE IN THE 4TH ROUND OF THE FA CUP!!!! SCENES!!!! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/iFrFSJHNZY — Maidstone United (@maidstoneunited) January 6, 2024

They will be joined by Newcastle, who hammered their rivals Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light. A Dan Ballard own goal got the ball rolling, before a second half brace from Alexander Isak sealed the deal. It was a win that not only provided bragging rights, but also eased the pressure on Eddie Howe after a rough run of results. Elsewhere in the early games, Ipswich got the better of League Two side Wimbledon 3-1, Coventry hit six past League One promotion chasers Oxford (6-2), and runaway league leaders Leicester beat fellow Championship side Millwall 3-2. 3pm kick-offs There were no upsets in the 3pm matches, though there were a couple of draws involving teams in a lower division away at a team in higher division, meaning replays for them both. National League side Eastleigh held League Two Newport 1-1 despite being reduced to 10-men in the first half. A late Chris Maguire penalty levelled things up for the side from the fifth-tier, and they now get to host the Welsh side at the Silverlake Stadium, where they have already beaten League One Reading in the FA Cup.

Eastleigh celebrate earning a replay

Bristol Rovers of League One were the other side to earn a draw playing away at Championship Norwich, the game finishing 1-1 with both goals scored inside the first 20 minutes. National League leaders Chesterfield were denied a replay in the dying minutes at Watford, with the Spireites leading from midway through the first half until the 76th minute only to concede again in the 95th minute, losing 2-1. Three Premier League sides played at 3pm and all three won. It was straightforward for Sheffield United at Gillingham, the Blades winning 4-0. Bournemouth and Brighton suffered scares against Championship opposition though.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola