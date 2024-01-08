FA Cup fourth-round draw: Spurs v Man City; Maidstone head to Ipswich

Vanarama National League South side Maidstone have been handed a trip to Sky Bet Championship promotion chasers Ipswich in the FA Cup fourth round.

Maidstone are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, having beaten Stevenage 1-0 in the third round on Saturday. Ipswich, who sit second in the Championship table, won 3-1 at Wimbledon. Manchester City face a trip to Spurs which means Liverpool are favourites after being handed a home tie with Norwich or Bristol Rovers. Chelsea v Aston Villa and Fulham v Newcastle are other all-Premier League ties while Championship leaders Leicester will welcome either Hull or Birmingham.

FA Cup fourth-round draw Watford v Southampton

Blackburn v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester v Hull or Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich v Maidstone

Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham v Manchester City

Leeds v Plymouth

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton

Newport or Eastleigh v Wigan or Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton

Fulham v Newcastle Ties to be played over the weekend of January 26-29