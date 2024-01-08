FA Cup fourth-round draw: Spurs v Man City; Maidstone head to Ipswich

Vanarama National League South side Maidstone have been handed a trip to Sky Bet Championship promotion chasers Ipswich in the FA Cup fourth round.
Maidstone are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, having beaten Stevenage 1-0 in the third round on Saturday.
Ipswich, who sit second in the Championship table, won 3-1 at Wimbledon.
Manchester City face a trip to Spurs which means Liverpool are favourites after being handed a home tie with Norwich or Bristol Rovers.
Chelsea v Aston Villa and Fulham v Newcastle are other all-Premier League ties while Championship leaders Leicester will welcome either Hull or Birmingham.
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea
West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester v Hull or Birmingham
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich v Maidstone
Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham v Manchester City
Leeds v Plymouth
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton
Newport or Eastleigh v Wigan or Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton
Fulham v Newcastle
Ties to be played over the weekend of January 26-29
Maidstone manager George Elokobi is relishing the trip to Portman Road.
“It is a terrific draw for us. It is a fantastic location geographically, it is reachable for our Maidstone United community,” Elokobi said on Sky Sports News.
“It is important we enjoy this draw. Ipswich are a Premier League club in the making, they are flying high in the Championship, so it is a great draw for us.
“I said if we didn’t draw a Premier League club, then the next best thing was a Championship club.
“To pick out Ipswich, who have a great support behind them, is going to be a great occasion for our club, for our community and our owners.
“It is a fantastic opportunity for our players to go out, express themselves and enjoy the day with our fanbase.”
