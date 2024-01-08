Sporting Life
Maidstone
Maidstone

FA Cup fourth-round draw: Spurs v Man City; Maidstone head to Ipswich

By Sporting Life
20:34 · MON January 08, 2024

Vanarama National League South side Maidstone have been handed a trip to Sky Bet Championship promotion chasers Ipswich in the FA Cup fourth round.

Maidstone are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, having beaten Stevenage 1-0 in the third round on Saturday.

Ipswich, who sit second in the Championship table, won 3-1 at Wimbledon.

Manchester City face a trip to Spurs which means Liverpool are favourites after being handed a home tie with Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

Chelsea v Aston Villa and Fulham v Newcastle are other all-Premier League ties while Championship leaders Leicester will welcome either Hull or Birmingham.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Watford v Southampton
Blackburn v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea
West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester v Hull or Birmingham
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich v Maidstone
Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham v Manchester City
Leeds v Plymouth
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton
Newport or Eastleigh v Wigan or Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton
Fulham v Newcastle

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 26-29

Maidstone manager George Elokobi is relishing the trip to Portman Road.

“It is a terrific draw for us. It is a fantastic location geographically, it is reachable for our Maidstone United community,” Elokobi said on Sky Sports News.

“It is important we enjoy this draw. Ipswich are a Premier League club in the making, they are flying high in the Championship, so it is a great draw for us.

“I said if we didn’t draw a Premier League club, then the next best thing was a Championship club.

“To pick out Ipswich, who have a great support behind them, is going to be a great occasion for our club, for our community and our owners.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for our players to go out, express themselves and enjoy the day with our fanbase.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS