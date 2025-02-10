Sporting Life
Remarkable scenes at Home Park

FA Cup fifth round draw: Plymouth to face Manchester City

By Sporting Life
Football
Mon February 10, 2025 · 1h ago

Plymouth’s reward for beating Liverpool in the FA Cup is a fifth round tie away to Manchester City.

The Pilgrims dumped the current Premier League leaders out of the competition with a 1-0 win on Sunday thanks to Ryan Hardie’s second-half penalty, and will now head to the Etihad Stadium for a last-16 tie against the seven-time Cup winners, who had to come from behind to beat Leyton Orient 2-1 on Saturday.

Holders Manchester United have been drawn at home to Fulham. United beat Leicester 2-1 in controversial circumstances, with Harry Maguire appearing to be in an offside position as he headed in Friday’s stoppage-time winner at Old Trafford.

There was no VAR in operation during the fourth-round ties over the weekend, but the technology will come into play from the next round onwards.

Having won 2-0 at Everton on Saturday Bournemouth will face more Premier League opposition with Wolves due at the Vitality Stadium.

Brighton, who came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1, also have another tough assignment as they are away to Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle.

Cardiff, who needed penalties to get past Stoke, are away to Aston Villa – who hung on to knock out Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday.

Crystal Palace will be at home to Millwall after winning 2-0 at Doncaster on Monday night, while the winners of Tuesday’s tie between Exeter and Nottingham Forest will be at home to Ipswich.

There will also be an all-Championship tie in the north-west with Preston due to host Burnley.

Games will be played over the first weekend in March.

