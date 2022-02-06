Sporting Life
FA Cup fifth round draw: Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham will travel to Championship opposition

By Sporting Life
12:00 · SUN February 06, 2022

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham will travel to Championship opponents in the FA Cup fifth round, with Spurs visiting Manchester United's conquerors Middlesbrough.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham will travel to Championship opponents in the FA Cup fifth round, with Spurs visiting Manchester United's conquerors Middlesbrough.

Last year's runners-up, Chelsea, must visit Luton, Manchester City head to the London Stadium to take on relegation threatened Peterborough.

Southampton host fellow Premier League side West Ham in the fifth round, while Crystal Palace welcome Stoke.

Norwich await the winners of Liverpool's clash with Cardiff, Huddersfield will travel to either Nottingham Forest or Leicester, while Frank Lampard's Everton will host the winner of Bournemouth v Boreham Wood.

FA Cup draw in full:

  • Luton Town v Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace v Stoke
  • Peterborough United v Manchester City
  • Liverpool or Cardiff v Norwich
  • Southampton v West Ham
  • Middlesbrough v Tottenham
  • Nottingham Forest or Leicester v Huddersfield
  • Everton v Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

FOOTBALL TIPS