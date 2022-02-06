Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham will travel to Championship opponents in the FA Cup fifth round, with Spurs visiting Manchester United's conquerors Middlesbrough.

Last year's runners-up, Chelsea, must visit Luton, Manchester City head to the London Stadium to take on relegation threatened Peterborough.

Southampton host fellow Premier League side West Ham in the fifth round, while Crystal Palace welcome Stoke.

Norwich await the winners of Liverpool's clash with Cardiff, Huddersfield will travel to either Nottingham Forest or Leicester, while Frank Lampard's Everton will host the winner of Bournemouth v Boreham Wood.

FA Cup draw in full: