FA Cup quarter-final round-up: Chelsea squeeze past Sheffield United

Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United: Blues edge Blades

Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten as Chelsea manager, and saw his side keep a 12th clean sheet from his 14 games in charge, as they edged past Sheffield United to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Blues opened the scoring through an unfortunate own goal by Oliver Norwood in the 24th minute, but really struggled to find an attacking rhythm throughout the contest.

Other than Christian Pulisic's one-on-one opportunity early in the second half, Chelsea were on the back-foot for much of the game, as manager-less Sheffield United gave a much better account of themselves than in their last outing at Leicester, when they were thrashed 5-0.

The Blades had their chances, working Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa regularly in the second half, but the best chance of the game fell to David McGoldrick with the score at 1-0, but he squandered a diving-headed opportunity from five yards.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser and in doing so left themselves exposed, which saw Chelsea break away in stoppage time to double their lead through a neat finish from Hakim Ziyech.

The victory rounds off an excellent week for Chelsea, who qualified for the Champions League quarter finals with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.