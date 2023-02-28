A review of Tuesday's FA Cup fifth round action, where Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn beat Leicester to progress.

Leicester 1-2 Blackburn Blackburn stunned Leicester to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals. Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics cashed in on awful defending to clinch a 2-1 win and send Rovers into the last eight for the first time since 2015. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side upset the 2021 winners, despite Kelechi Iheanacho pulling a goal back. Brendan Rodgers celebrated four years in charge at the King Power Stadium on Sunday and this defeat marked his 200th game. No-one can dispute the progress in his first two years, which culminated in the first FA Cup triumph in the club’s history, but this season in particular has been a slog.

Two wins in their last nine Premier League games has long since halted their momentum away from the relegation zone but reaching an FA Cup quarter-final would have given a natural boost ahead of the final scramble over the line. Instead, defeat by Blackburn, inconsistent in an average Championship, is another nail in the coffin of a season the Foxes would rather forget. Not that Rovers were undeserving winners. They seized on every mistake – and there were many – to punish the hosts and maintained their composure as Leicester launched a late assault, with Daniel Amartey hitting the post.

Fulham 2-0 Leeds Manor Solomon struck for a fourth time in as many matches as Fulham reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Leeds. Both goals showcased individual skill, with Solomon’s curled effort second only to a stunning strike from distance to break the deadlock from Joao Palhinha. Leeds continued to show improvement since Javi Gracia’s appointment but were unable to book a place in the last eight for the first time in 20 years despite having a number of chances, including a slightly controversial disallowed goal. Fulham, who have exceeded all expectations in the top flight this year, reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009-10. Georginio Rutter thought he had scored his first goal for Leeds when he tapped the ball home after Marek Rodak had palmed the ball into the path of the 20-year-old, but referee Chris Kavanagh ruled it out for a soft foul in the area and VAR did not intervene.

It was Fulham who took the lead after 21 minutes when Palhinha capitalised after intercepting an attempted pass. The Portugal international drove forward before expertly curling the ball into the top corner with a stunning finish for his first club goal since December. Leeds came close again in the final moments of first-half stoppage time when Wilfried Gnonto’s looped ball into the box was headed goalwards by Rutter, but the ball dropped onto the inside of the post and Fulham were able to clear. Just as the visitors had been piling on the pressure for an equaliser, it was Fulham who doubled their lead through the in-form Solomon. The winger, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, curled in from the edge of the box after playing a one-two with Aleksandar Mitrovic to create the opening.

Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City Manchester City saw off plucky Bristol City to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory at Ashton Gate. Phil Foden scored twice and Kevin De Bruyne added late gloss as the six-time FA Cup winners ended Bristol City’s unbeaten 12-game run before a capacity crowd in the West Country. The scoreline was harsh on the hosts, who fell behind to Foden’s seventh-minute strike and remained very much in the contest well into the final quarter.

But Foden’s deflected strike 16 minutes from time and a fine De Bruyne finish ensured the visitors’ place in the last eight. De Bruyne returned after missing two games through illness and captained a Manchester City side showing five changes from Saturday’s Premier League win at Bournemouth.

Stoke 0-1 Brighton Brighton advanced into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as teenage forward Evan Ferguson’s first-half effort secured a 1-0 victory at Stoke. The Republic of Ireland international, 18, finished a fine move on the half-hour mark to register his fifth goal for the Seagulls. The Sky Bet Championship hosts went close to equalising after the break through on-loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, before Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck hit the post in stoppage-time as the visitors claimed a last-eight spot for the third time in six seasons. Potters forward Tyrese Campbell registered the contest’s opening attempt in the fifth minute when he cut in from the right and saw Jason Steele block his shot. Soon after, Buonanotte’s header was diverted behind by Jack Bonham, and Jan Paul van Hecke nodded over from the resulting corner.

