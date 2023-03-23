The Women's Super League weekend kicks off with a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park live on Sky Sports. Tom Carnduff has found value in backing a goalscorer.

Liverpool are one of just two sides who have failed to win an away game in the Women's Super League this season, but the context is key to that form. The Reds' last two on the road have taken them to Arsenal and Manchester United - if we ignore the game at Chelsea that was called off after just six minutes - while there was also a trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup at the end of January. They've also had to deal with Manchester City across those six league games. Everton's home showings leave them 9th in that table, nine points gained from a possible 21. Victory moves them nine points clear of their Merseyside rivals - a result that will all but secure a higher position than Friday's opponents come the end of the season.

Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Everton W 17/20 | Draw 5/2 | Liverpool W 3/1

An away win actually sets Liverpool up for a potential run at overtaking the Toffees. Games against West Ham, Brighton and Leicester follow this, and they need as many points as possible given how they end the season. Home contests with Manchester City and Manchester United come in their last three games, while there is also the rearranged Chelsea away fixture to deal with. Relegation won't be a serious worry given the seven-point gap to Leicester, while Brighton and Reading will be more fearful of the drop - Tottenham may have relieved some of that pressure with a recent managerial change. Although their away form has been a concern, Matt Beard's side can draw confidence from 3-3 draws at Reading and Brighton, games with not only points returned but plenty of goals scored.

This Everton side will concede chances and at a best price of 15/2, the appeal comes in backing KATIE STENGEL TO SCORE FIRST. CLICK HERE to back Katie Stengel to score first with Sky Bet We're also backing the 7/2 on STENGEL TO SCORE ANYTIME rather than go each way on the above. CLICK HERE to back Katie Stengel to score anytime with Sky Bet Stengel's enjoyed a great season, with her performance against Tottenham last time out another huge positive. The striker is proving to be a problem for opposition defenders, with her ability to link-up play an eye-catching element alongside the goals scored.

Beautifully floated in by @megcam10 and @ksteng12 is on the end of it to head it home!#BarclaysWSL @LiverpoolFCW pic.twitter.com/aJ6DnYXdjY — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 24, 2022

Six goals have been scored from her 14 WSL starts this season, and a point of interest here is that this doesn't come from a very high volume of shots. We're seeing an average of 1.90 shots per 90 from non-penalty situations so far. But these are proving to be high-quality chances, and only four players can boast more goals returned across the current league campaign. Goals came against non-top teams in Leicester (Cup), Reading and West Ham, while an opening day brace of penalties beat Chelsea alongside a goal in defeat at Manchester City. Only that trio mentioned at the start above - as well as Brighton - have conceded a higher open play xG in the WSL than Everton this season (per Opta Analyst), so we can expect Liverpool to have chances. STENGEL will be a key part for the visitors going forward, and the value is there in taking the striker to score.

