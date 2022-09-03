Everton look for their first win of the season in a Super Sunday game against West Ham. Liam Kelly previews the game and picks out a best bet.

It will be interesting to see how these teams perform given the very different schedule of each recently. Everton enter the game still without a win in the new Premier League season, but a 0-0 draw in their Merseyside derby with Liverpool was promising (xG: EVE 1.53 - 2.25 LIV), albeit a two-week gap has elapsed between that and this Super Sunday game. On the other hand, West Ham have appeared twice in the Europa Conference League, building confidence with two victories after a disappointing start to the domestic campaign.

Kick-off time: 14:15 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

After scoring just three goals in six league games, David Moyes' side sit in 18th place in the table. The Hammers have created chances equating to 7.4 expected goals (xG), however, suggesting more goals should be on the way for West Ham if they continue in the same manner. This might well be the match-up that could lead to goals for the visitors, too. After all, Frank Lampard's side have been leaking scoring opportunities despite featuring in low-scoring games. Everton have allowed an average of 1.92 expected goals against (xGA) per game across their six league fixtures, displaying deficiencies at the back that were evident last season.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was the star turn in the derby, the sole reason behind Everton's clean sheet against their city rivals. Of course, he will be missing, out injured, for this fixture. At the opposite end, despite scoring only four goals, the Toffees have looked a little better than expected in attack. They are perfectly capable of testing a shorthanded West Ham backline. With the current underperformance of both teams in attack in mind, and the defensive issues both have at the moment, this might be the time to take advantage of a bigger price for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet At 7/5, chances and goals at both ends can be punted on in what must be seen as a winnable game for both Everton and West Ham.