Jake Pearson previews the Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester United, picking out his best bets and score prediction.

Everton’s 3-2 defeat away to Burnely on Wednesday evening leaves them just one point above the relegation zone as they host Manchester United in the early Saturday kick-off. Frank Lampard’s men were awarded two controversial penalties but couldn’t hold on to a 2-1 lead as Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet hit back to condemn the former Derby and Chelsea boss to his eighth defeat since taking over at Goodison Park. The Toffees need to start picking up results, and though a meeting with Manchester United is rarely seen as a good opportunity, this is a Red Devils side who, like Everton, have just one win to their name across their last six fixtures. A 1-1 draw at home to Leicester last weekend sent the pundits into overdrive once again, and with an attacking process of just 1.05 expected goals for (xGF) across their last four matches in all competitions, it is easy to see why.

There are small positives for Manchester United however, or at least there is one, and it is this one that is going to be the focus of the betting in this fixture. Brazilian midfielder Fred has long been the butt of the joke at Old Trafford since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk for upwards of £50m, but under Ralf Rangnick he has been transformed into United’s most consistent performer. Playing in a more advanced role, a high-pressing number eight with either Scott McTominay or Nemanja Matic sitting behind in the pivot role, Fred has finally been allowed to play the position he was bought to play. The Brazilian is getting into more scoring positions and is becoming much more of an attacking influence for United. He has scored four times this season – three of those have come when playing under Rangnick, and two have come in his last five appearance.

Bruno Fernandes admittedly plays a different role to Fred, United’s creative outlet in terms of both provider and finisher, but due to his Brazilian counterpart’s new-found ability to hound the opposition into surrendering possession, the two often find themselves in similar areas of the pitch. Fernandes is as short as 6/4 to find the back of the net against Everton, whereas FRED TO SCORE ANYTIME is as big as 10/1, and that strikes as too large a difference. Perhaps that price is based more on the old Fred, rather than the new Fred. CLICK HERE to back Fred to score anytime with Sky Bet Add into the mix that he netted in United’s last fixture, increasing his confidence further, and backing the Brazilian to find the net makes appeal. Also worth looking at is backing FRED TO HAVE 1 OR MORE SHOTS ON TARGET, available at a top price of 23/10. CLICK HERE to back Fred to have 1+ shots on target Sky Bet Spoken about in last week’s best bet video – a tip that landed when Fred scored against Leicester – this is another market that doesn’t seem to have taken into account the Brazilian’s positional shift.

Using a similar notion to the goalscorer price, that Bruno Fernandes is 2/5 to take at least one shot on target, should Fred be so much bigger? And if that isn’t enough to convince, the fact that McTominay is available to back at the same price as the Brazilian underlines how Fred is still viewed as a defensive midfielder. He has recorded a shot in seven of his last eight matches in the Premier League, three of which have been on target, while his attacking statistics on the whole are increasing week on week – he attempted the same number of dribbles against Leicester as he did across the 12 league matches prior to Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s sacking. These sort of prices about any other attack-minded midfielder in the league would be snapped up straight away. Look past the preconceptions of Fred.

Everton v Man United best bets and score prediction 1pt Fred to have 1 or more shots on target at 23/10 (Ladbrokes)

0.5pts Fred to score anytime at 10/1 (General) Score prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1200 GMT (07/04/21)

