Everton host Leicester on Wednesday night, Goodison Park. Liam Kelly provides his best bet.

Entering this game relatively fresh after a weekend off, Everton are still in desperate need of points in their search for Premier League survival, sitting just three points above Burnley and the relegation places. If there is a place where points are more likely to help the Toffees out of their sticky situation, Goodison Park is certainly it. Home wins have been the saving grace of Everton and Frank Lampard, the sole reason they remain outside of the drop zone after almost a full season of woeful away form.

Still, a price of 5/4 is a little short for the home side considering how untrustworthy Lampard's side are, even against a Leicester team that has little to play for domestically. Their focus on the Europa Conference League came across rather bluntly in their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, barely threatening their opponents despite taking a one goal lead (xG: NEW 2.38 - 0.60 LEI). The Foxes again displayed an inability to limit chances created away from home (averaging 2.05 expected goals against per game this season), which could be a reason behind the pick'em price available for the selection, but it's worth chancing that this match-up will end with UNDER 2.5 GOALS in the game. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet It makes appeal at 10/11 given the pattern of recent Everton home fixtures.

A total of 6.51 expected goals (xG) has been registered in Everton's last four games at Goodison, with only four goals scored in matches against Manchester City, Wolves, Newcastle and Manchester United. That is an average of just 1.63 xG per game, so Lampard is clearly taking a more measured approach at home. Recent results won't exactly put him off doing the same here, either. Should the same pattern continue, Under 2.5 Goals appears to be a fair bit of value at the prices and should be backed accordingly.

Everton v Leicester best bets and score prediction 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General) Score prediction: Everton 1-0 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1445 BST (19/04/21)