Everton host Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League match for the Toffees on Thursday night and Joe Rindl has the best bet and score prediction.

Everton could have wrapped up Premier League survival against Brentford at the weekend. Instead they failed miserably, losing 3-2 to the promoted outfit and seeing Jarrad Brathwaite and Salomon Rondon both receive red cards. All is not lost though for Frank Lampard’s team. With Leeds United and Burnley both failing to win at the weekend, 16th-placed Everton can still ensure survival with all three points against Crystal Palace on Thursday night. A win is the bare minimum for the Toffees. Few will give them much of a chance in their following match, away to Champions-League chasing Arsenal at the weekend on the final day of the season.

Crystal Palace, currently 13th at the time of writing, could still finish in the top half and are in good form, having lost just two of their past nine Premier League away games. Last time out they left it late to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa. Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 83rd-minute leveller to extend the Eagles’ unbeaten run to four on the bounce. Patrick Vieira, who was nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the season earlier this month, could see his side complete a league double over Everton for the first time in the top-flight. Palace beat Thursday’s opponents 3-1 at Selhurst Park last December and thumped them 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals two months ago.

Score prediction: Everton 0-2 Crystal Palace