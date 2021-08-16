Brighton travel to Goodison Park to take on an Everton side struggling for form at present. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out two bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts 10+ corners at 5/6 (Sky Bet) 1pt Everton to take 5+ corners at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Everton have been out of action since December 16th due to covid postponements, their last match the 1-1 draw away to Chelsea. While there was certainly some valiant defending by the Toffees in that match, particularly considering the inexperienced nature of the starting line-up Rafa Benitez named, in truth Everton were fortunate to come away with a point (xG: CHE 3.54-0.64 EVE). Injuries have undoubtedly hit hard at Goodison Park, but five points from the last 30 available is still a poor return, and it is difficult to see where the Merseysiders go from here. The positive as far as Benitez is concerned however, is that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be declared fit to play against Brighton, a huge boost both physically and mentally for the Toffees.

Brighton, on the other hand, will arrive at Goodison with their spirits up, gaining their first win since September as they breezed past Brentford on Boxing day, before Danny Welbeck’s late equaliser earned them a point away at Chelsea. It is difficult to begrudge the Seagulls their point at Stamford Bridge as well, Graham Potter’s men recording more possession, more shots, on and off target, as well as creating better chances than the Blues (xG: CHE 0.92-1.05 BHA). The result moved Brighton back into the top half of the Premier League, some five points ahead of Everton, and Potter’s men can now begin to look up the table, rather than over their shoulders. Defensively, Brighton have been impressive this season, conceding just the fifth fewest goals in the league, as well as the third fewest chances as per expected goals. Encouragingly, as well, the Seagulls are back to creating good quality opportunities, even if their tribulations in front of goal persist.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

A tough game to predict means looking into some of the more statistical-based markets could prove fruitful here, with the corner betting catching the eye. Matches involving Brighton have averaged 11 corners this term, more than the league average, with 61% of their matches seeing ten or more corners. Away from home that figure rises to 67%, while matches at Goodison Park have seen the ten-corner threshold hit on 62% of occasions. That makes a price of 5/6 about 10+ CORNERS worth siding with. CLICK HERE to back 10+ corners with Sky Bet Also worth backing is the 10/11 about EVERTON 5+ CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back 5+ Everton corners with Sky Bet Admittedly, the Toffees aren’t the most prolific corner takers, but they have hit this figure three times at home this season, and considering their last three matches at Goodison were against Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal, it is understandable why they haven’t exactly excelled in corner taking on home soil recently. This match represents a better opportunity for the hosts to bare their attacking teeth and rack up a few more corners, particularly when considering that, on the road, only four teams have conceded more corners per match than Brighton.

Everton v Brighton best bets and score prediction 1.5pts 10+ corners at 5/6 (Sky Bet)

1pt Everton to take 5+ corners at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1110 GMT (31/12/21)

ALSO READ: Richard Jolly's Premier League Team of the Year for 2021